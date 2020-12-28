FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Florida's most dynamic player opts out

Gators receiver Kadarius Toney joins two other playmakers in the passing game in skipping Wednesday's Cotton Bowl versus No. 6 Oklahoma
Kadarius Toney, Florida’s most dangerous and dynamic offensive player, has opted out of the Cotton Bowl.

Toney, who was named All-SEC at three different positions and earned AP All-America honors on Monday, announced his decision on Twitter.

Toney, a senior, led the Gators with 70 catches and 984 receiving yards and scored 10 touchdowns this season

He also ran the football 19 for 161 yards and a TD, and averaged 22.1 yards on kickoff returns and 12.6 yards on punt returns, including one TD on a punt return.

Toney was the second Gators player of the day to announce he would skip the Cotton Bowl, joining fellow wideout Trevon Grimes.

Heisman finalist quarterback Kyle Trask already was without the services of his All-American tight end Kyle Pitts, who announced his decision to opt out on Dec. 19.

No. 6-ranked OU and No. 7 Florida play Wednesday night in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium.

