Focused Solely on Football, James Nesta is Working to Take a Major Step in 2026

NORMAN — Things are getting serious for James Nesta.

The linebacker is entering his third season at Oklahoma, and he let go of his baseball dreams to focus on growing under the guidance of Brent Venables.

Nesta’s decision to focus solely on football wasn’t easy, but he’s already seeing the benefits.

“It’s definitely made it a lot more easy, learning the playbook, and just dedicate my full time to football,” he said last month. “Obviously not having to go back and forth everyday and from a physical standpoint, just easier on my body, for sure.”

The Sooners need every bit of development they can get at linebacker.

Kip Lewis returns, but until Owen Heinecke gets a decision in his legal challenge for another year of eligibility, OU has to replace every other meaningful snap at linebacker.

Both Kobie McKinzie and Sammy Omoisgho transferred after the season, and Kendal Daniels is hoping to hear his name called later this month in the NFL Draft.

OU did add Michigan transfer Cole Sullivan, who is acclimating nicely to life in Norman, but even the return of Heinecke would leave the Sooners with little proven depth.

The lack of depth does present a golden opportunity for guys like Nesta to seize a larger role in 2026, a chance he doesn’t intend to let waste.

“I’ve been around it for at least three years and obviously I know what the standard is,” Nesta said. “I’ve watched people in front of me do it, so from that point I don’t think it’s that hard because I know what the standard is.”

He played in two games as a true freshman, making two tackles, and he played in 12 games last year, mainly on special teams, making four tackles.

This offseason, Venables is ready to put more on Nesta’s plate.

“He’s very focused, very serious. Again, that give-a-crap meter’s a big part of all of it. It’s very high for him. He’s put a lot of work into learning what to do. We’re going to teach him multiple positions,” Venables said.

It’s a lot to throw at someone during spring practice, but Nesta said his inside linebackers coach is helping to make things very simple.

“Coach (Nate) Dreiling is the best coach I’ve ever had,” Nesta said. “I mean, he has complete belief in me and that helps me so much as a player as well, just knowing that he has belief in me on and off the field.”

Nesta’s had good role models, too.

He said he watched Danny Stutsman and Owen Heinecke closely, both how they handled themselves at practice and in the meeting room, and he hopes to emulate them throughout the 2026 offseason.

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“Something I am emphasizing is obviously just being able to be somebody they can trust,” Nesta said.

Like Taylor Heim and OU’s other inexperienced linebackers hoping to break through, Nesta is diving into his playbook to show the coaching staff he’s prepared, and his teammates are taking notice.

“I can tell you there's a lot of hunger there for sure,” Lewis said. “Love that about them. If you've got some hungry guys, then they definitely kind of reap what they sow. They'll get the rewards that they've been wanting.”