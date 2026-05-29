Three Position Battles That Will Spill Into Fall Camp at Oklahoma

Summer workouts are around the corner, marking the next stage of the offseason for Oklahoma.

The Sooners got a clean bill of health as they make their final preparations before fall camp, and while plenty of position groups will be mainly concerned with developing depth, there will be three position battles that will shape the early stages of OU’s 2026 season.

Running Back

Oklahoma running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. tries to evade cornerback Courtland Guillory at practice. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

New running backs coach Deland McCullough didn’t get to work with his entire unit during the spring.

Tory Blaylock missed time as he continued to heal up after his freshman season, and Xavier Robinson dealt with a lower leg injury that held him out of a majority of practices.

Both of those guys are back now, where they will work alongside freshmen Jonathan Hatton Jr. and DeZephen Walker and Colorado State transfer Lloyd Avant.

Robinson and Blaylock will undoubtedly get carries this fall, but McCullough has decisions to make on how many guys he wants to feed and how those touches will get chopped up.

Offensive Guard

Oklahoma offensive lineman Ryan Fodje warms up before a contest at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

Oklahoma’s offensive line exited spring football seemingly in the best shape it’s been in for a few seasons.

There were no major injuries to the starting group, and healthy competition raged across multiple positions.

Both guard spots will have to get locked down this fall, with three players primarily battling for two spots.

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Eddy Pierre-Louis, Ryan Fodje and Heath Ozaeta will all get their chances to flank center Jake Maikkula, assuming that Arkansas transfer E’Marion Harris stays put at right tackle.

Pierre-Louis took over at left guard last November, providing an energetic boost alongside left tackle Michael Fasusi.

Fodje slid into right guard in place of Febechi Nwaiwu when Nwaiwu had to take over at center against LSU and in the College Football Playoff against Alabama, so the sophomore has experience at both right tackle and right guard.

Regardless of what the winning combination will be coming out of fall camp, Bill Bedenbaugh has SEC experience to choose from, which will be a bonus for a unit trying to raise its level in 2026.

Cheetah

Oklahoma linebacker Cole Sullivan before a snap during one of the Sooners' spring practices. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Owen Heinecke’s return opens up another possibility at OU's cheetah linebacker.

Reggie Powers is the natural successor to Kendal Daniels, who was drafted last month by the Atlanta Falcons.

Powers impressed in limited time behind Daniels last year, and he is comfortable dropping back into coverage in any situation.

But Heinecke’s return at linebacker means Brent Venables can play around with Kip Lewis, Heinecke and Michigan transfer Cole Sullivan to get the best combination on the field at all times.

Sullivan is comfortable playing in space, as he did with the Wolverines, and he can play alongside Heinecke and Lewis to add more size and physicality to the defense — especially when the Sooners are selling out to stop the run.

Jeremiah Newcombe isn’t going anywhere either, as he hopes for a bounce-back season after an injury, giving Venables and his defensive staff another name to think about and evaluate as the Sooners roll through fall camp.