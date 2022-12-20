For Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims, a Decision Looms, but He'll Take His Time

NORMAN — Marvin Mims knows a decision will have to be made. And he knows the deadline for making that decision is now just under a month away.

Between now and then, he has to navigate the Christmas holiday break and getting to the Cheez-It Bowl to play Florida State.

Oklahoma broke bowl training on Monday, and many players headed home for the holidays. For some, like Mims, it’ll be a time for self-reflection as he ponders a jump to the NFL.

“I’ll probably talk to my family,” he said. “Just talk about it, sit on it the rest of the week and just hopefully come up with a decision then.”

Mims said he did receive his projected draft evaluation back from the NFL’s College Advisory Committee. That committee, founded in 1994, helps underclassmen understand a realistic projection — no agents, no uncles — of their draft grade if they leave college early.

Mims, a junior from Frisco, TX, has been out of high school three years and is eligible to be drafted. He also projects as a big-time prospect, with 52 catches for 1,006 yards this season. In three years with the Sooners, the 5-11, 181-pound Mims caught 121 passes for 2,321 yards and scored 20 touchdowns. He made freshman All-America and first-team All-Big 12, and he’s probably ready for the next level.

The CAC is comprised of senior personnel evaluators from NFL franchises as well as directors from the league’s two sanctioned scouting organizations (National Football Scouting and BLESTO).

The committee returns evaluations as follows:

a) you have the p[potential to be drafted as high as the first round

b) you have the potential to be drafted as high as the second round; or

c) you have the potential to be drafted as high as the third round; however, the Committee recommends that you remain a student-athlete, maturing as a potential professional prospect while continuing your education.

d) you should remain in school to develop further as a potential professional prospect while continuing your education.

“It kind of helps,” Mims said. “But at the same time, I’ve talked to a lot of people and it’s kind of like the same stuff as I’ve heard talking to people. So at the end of the day, it honestly didn’t even matter much. I’m still thinking about it with my parents and family. Honestly, the coaches haven’t been really asking me and asking me a lot. They’re just waiting for me to make my decision and give me space.”

Mims grew up in North Texas, but his family hails from Louisiana.

“It’s a pretty big dream,” he said. “I grew up a Saints fan. All of my family’s from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. So huge Saints fans. I kind of converted to a Cowboys fan in middle school.

The deadline for eligible underclassmen prospects announcing their NFL intentions is Jan. 17.

“It’s just a dream, just to be able to play on the brightest stage where the best players play,” Mims said. “It’s a huge thing and to be able to have this decision, it’s a huge blessing in my life.”