After Uneven Start, Oklahoma's Sydney Berzon Appears Headed in the Right Direction

Sydney Berzon was one of the biggest offseason additions for Oklahoma.

But the senior transfer from LSU had a slow start to the season as Audrey Lowry emerged as the Sooners’ ace in the circle and Ole Miss transfer Miali Guachino a strong No. 2.

But heading into Oklahoma’s series against Berzon’s former team in Baton Rouge, Berzon appears to be rounding into form.

Over her last five appearances, Berzon has allowed just one earned run over 14 innings, going 2-0.

After not starting a game during the Auburn series to open SEC play, Berzon got the start March 18 in a mid-week contest at Memphis.

She went four innings, allowing just two hits and no runs.

Afterward, she approached Sooners coach Patty Gasso.

“I’m ready to start,” Berzon told her coach.

That’s what Gasso was looking for from Berzon.

“At least she said it,” Gasso said. “That is what I’m looking for — confidence in herself.”

Berzon started Monday’s series finale against Ole Miss, and though she didn’t get a decision, she went 4 1/3 innings, throwing a season-high 57 pitches.

The difference?

“I think just attacking the strike zone,” Gasso said. “We didn’t see a lot of walks. A few balls got hit to the wall, but we have a great defense, so we are not fearful of that. She might give up one here or there, and this is OK. I just want them to compete. When we start throwing too many balls, that is when we get in trouble.”

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It’s the second consecutive weekend for an OU pitcher to return to where they started their college career.

Guachino performed well last week in Oxford and Gasso expects a similar homecoming for Berzon.

“I definitely talked to Miali about it and she felt perfectly fine,” Gasso said. “I don’t know if I believed that or not and when she got on the mound she showed me that she was ready for it mentally, physically, emotionally.

“Berzon’s just been smiling a lot lately the last couple days so that makes me believe that she is excited to go back and get an opportunity.”

The Sooners' pitching staff figures to also get a boost with the return of pitching coach Jennifer Rocha, who was recently declared cancer-free.

How to Watch No. 5 Oklahoma at LSU

Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday, SEC Network+

6 p.m. Friday, SEC Network+ Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday, SEC Network

11 a.m. Saturday, SEC Network Game 3: 11 a.m. Sunday, ESPN

While Oklahoma (32-2, 6-0 SEC) is hot, having won 21 consecutive games and leading the nation with a .442 batting average and 129 home runs, LSU has been scuffling offensively.

The Tigers are 21-10 overall and 3-6 in conference play.

LSU is hitting just .262 — not only last in the SEC but No. 232 nationally. Only five power-conference teams have a lower batting average.

The Tigers have just 26 home runs, just one more than the Sooners’ Kendall Wells does.

LSU doesn’t have a player with more than 24 at bats hitting better than .337. Oklahoma has just one player hitting below that mark.

The Tigers’ pitching staff has a 2.80 ERA, but in SEC play they’ve posted a 5.31 ERA.

LSU also features a pair of former Sooners — pitcher Paytn Monticelli (3-1, 3.80 ERA), and infielder Avery Hodge, who is hitting .157.

Though LSU has struggled, Gasso said they aren’t taking the Tigers lightly.

“LSU is very good. Very good,” Gasso said. “They’ve been playing some tough teams. They got a big road win against South Carolina. They’ve got very good pitching. They’ve got some speed. They’ve got some power to add with that, so they’re tough.

“This is going to be our biggest challenge this far without question. I think we all know that because you add in the crowd and the atmosphere and so forth. So yeah, it’s gonna be tough.”