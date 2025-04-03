Former Oklahoma 5-Star WR Announces He'll Enter the Transfer Portal
A former Oklahoma 5-star recruit is on the move again.
Trejan Bridges, a freshman in OU’s heralded 2019 recruiting class who was on the team when the Sooners last played in the College Football Playoff, announced via Twitter/X on Wednesday night that he plans to enter the transfer portal on April 16.
Bridges, who came to OU with fellow 5-star wideouts Theo Wease and Jadon Haselwood and 5-star quarterback Spencer Rattler, left OU in May 2021 after being charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on April 15, 2021, according to The Oklahoman.
Bridges and former OU running back Seth McGowan allegedly robbed and beat a local drug dealer, a case that also got H-back Mikey Henderson charged later that summer and eventually kicked off the team by then-coach Lincoln Riley, who left for the USC job at the end of that season.
Bridges agreed to a plea admitting guilt to an amended felony count of larceny of a person at night, rather than robbery, while the other counts against he and McGowan were dismissed, The Oklahoman reported.
After playing the 2019 and 2020 seasons at Oklahoma, Bridges returned to action in 2022 at East Los Angeles College, where he played in 11 games and finished with 762 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 59 receptions.
He committed to Utah out of junior college but eventually landed at Central Arkansas, where last season he led UCA with 53 catches for 729 yards and six touchdowns.
In his two seasons in Norman, Bridges battled both injury and inconsistency, playing in 15 games and catching just nine passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns while also dabbling in defense at safety. He was suspended before the Peach Bowl after testing positive for marijuana, The Oklahoman reported.
Bridges came to OU after a high school All-America career at Hebron High in Carrollton, TX.
In January 2024, both Bridges and Henderson were placed on one year probation, per The Oklahoman, after both participated in a prison boot camp.
Henderson finished his college career at Tarleton State, where he caught 13 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown last year.
McGowan rushed for 823 yards and three touchdowns with 277 yards receiving and three scores at New Mexico State.