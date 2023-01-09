Former Oklahoma CB Announces Transfer Destination

Former Oklahoma cornerback Joshua Eaton has found a home.

Eaton, who announced on Nov,. 30 that he would hit the transfer portal after he was unable to crack Brent Venables’ lineup in 2022, announced on Twitter Monday that he will be playing next at Texas State.

Eaton said upon entering the portal that he would “always be a Sooner at heart! At this point in my life it’s time for me to move to the next chapter of my football career and make the right decision for myself.”

Eaton was a 4-star recruit out of Houston, and played in 10 games in 2021 before getting onto the field just four games in 2022.

Last spring, Venables applauded the 6-foot-1, 183-pound Eaton’s growth as a player and hinted multiple times that Eaton could create more playing time for himself.

“If you said, ‘OK, what was my 10,000-foot view of Josh?’ — and I've shared this with him and his family: like, he was just too silly,” Venables said. “He wasn't serious about his future. You know, great kid. You know, fun to be around. But wasn't focused and serious about being great. And he'll be the first one to tell you that.

“Man, I've seen this great growth,” Venables said, “and hopefully, you know, it'll come to fruition from getting an opportunity to play and contribute. I've seen tremendous growth, just in his mindset, in his buy-in — and this leads to his work, and then it leads to his production, and then it leads to the trust, and then, now next to that, the teammates start believing him. Now he's walking around with a little edge and a swag.

“Man, I love a guy like Josh Eaton.”

Eaton has three years of college football eligibility.