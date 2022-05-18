Former Oklahoma CB Parnell Motley Signs With Cleveland Browns

Motley played in one game with the Detroit Lions in 2021 after playing two with the Denver Broncos in 2020.

Yet another former Oklahoma player heads to Cleveland.

Former Sooners cornerback Parnell Motley signed with the Browns on Wednesday, the team announced.

After a very solid OU career from 2016-2019, Motley went undrafted in 2020 before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After playing with the Bucs for two games, Motley was waived and then picked up by the San Francisco 49ers.

The Denver Broncos then signed him off of the 49ers' practice squad, where he would play in two games before finishing up his rookie season.

Motley then spent his second NFL season with the Detroit Lions, spending the bulk of the year on the practice squad appearing in just one game.

Now, after being waived earlier this month, he gets another crack at breaking onto a pro roster with the Browns.

A 2019 first-team all-Big 12 selection by league media, Motley finished his career fifth in Oklahoma program history with 33 pass breakups.