Former Oklahoma DB Dominique Franks Lands USFL Coaching Job

After five years in the NFL and a brief stint playing professional basketball, Franks got into coaching and now will work for the New Jersey Generals under Mike Riley.

Former Oklahoma defensive back Dominique Franks is now coaching professional football.

Franks, who starred in the Sooner secondary from 2007-09 and became a fifth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in the 2010 NFL Draft, has been hired by the New Jersey Generals in the new United States Football League.

Franks played five seasons in the NFL, then decided he wanted to play professional basketball. He played pro ball briefly in Europe, then returned to the States to get into football coaching.

He broke in at Owasso High School under his old preps coach at Tulsa Union, Bill Blankenship. Now he’ll be working for former San Diego Chargers and Oregon State/Nebraska head coach Mike Riley. Franks will be a quality control assistant and coach defensive backs for the Generals.

Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports Dominique Franks

Coming out of Union, Franks was a 247 Sports 3-star prospect, but after redshirting in 2006, became an impact player for three seasons in Norman.

He started 27 of his 39 games, mostly at cornerback, and contributed 60 tackles and six interceptions while scoring three defensive touchdowns. He also returned 29 punts for 346 yards.

Before declaring early for the NFL Draft, Franks had 42 tackles and two interceptions in 2009 and was voted All-Big 12 Conference by the league’s head coaches.

The USFl, a new, independent pro football league unaffiliated with the old USFL of the 1980s, is owned by Fox Sports and will be televised by Fox and NBC networks. There are eight teams in two divisions, and the 10-game season begins this spring. Players report for training camp on March 22, and teams will carry a 38-man active roster.