Former Oklahoma DB Robert Spears-Jennings Selected in Final Round of NFL Draft

After spending the last four years at Oklahoma, safety Robert Spears-Jennings will head to the Steel City.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Spears-Jennings with the No. pick of the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Throughout his time in Norman, Spears-Jennings was a key defensive contributor.

The Broken Arrow, OK, native appeared in nine games as a true freshman, finishing the 2022 season with 15 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. His role expanded significantly in 2023, as he registered 38 total tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup in 12 games and two starts.

Spears-Jennings’ true breakout, though, came in 2024.

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The defensive back started 11 games at free safety and appeared in all 13 of the Sooners’ contests. Spears-Jennings compiled 66 tackles, five tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, 2.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and two pass breakups and ended the year with a stellar 78.7 Pro Football Focus (PFF) defensive grade.

Spears-Jennings was less productive during 2025, his final year of college eligibility. He notched 59 tackles, two pass breakups, 1.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble as his PFF defensive grade fell to 58.9.

Despite his less flashy senior campaign, Spears-Jennings bolstered his draft stock at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. His 4.32-second 40-yard dash ranked second among safeties at the combine, and he also logged a 10’5” vertical jump.

Spears-Jennings was the fifth player from Oklahoma’s 2025 squad to hear his name called in the draft. Defensive end R Mason Thomas was the only former Sooner to be picked on Day 2, as the Kansas City Chiefs used pick No. 40 to select him.

Offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu, defensive tackle Gracen Halton and linebacker Kendal Daniels all went in the fourth round, the first round of Day 3. One pick after Spears-Jennings' selection, the Tennessee Titans picked former OU tight end Jaren Kanak.

OU’s six selections in the 2026 NFL Draft already surpass the number of players picked in last year’s draft. Linebacker Danny Stutsman and defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. were the only two players who ended their college careers at OU to be chosen in 2025.

Spears-Jennings will join a Steelers franchise under new leadership, as Pittsburgh parted ways with longtime head coach Mike Tomlin after the 2025 season and replaced him with Mike McCarthy. The Steelers have reached the playoffs in five of the last six seasons.