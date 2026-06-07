Oklahoma Continues Sending New Offers After First Three Camps

The Sooners were busy on the recruiting trail over the last week.

Oklahoma hosted the first three of its four Brent Venables Football Camps at Everest Training Center, with rising prospects from across the country coming to Norman to compete. The final camp will be held on Tuesday.

Here is the latest in OU recruiting:

More prospects announce offers

The result of Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday’s camps? Several targets received offers from the Sooners.

Class of 2028 wideout Carson LaCombe attended Friday’s clinic and announced an offer shortly after the camp concluded.

A native of San Antonio, LaCombe is a consensus 4-star recruit. He is the No. 198 overall prospect and the No. 30 wide receiver from the 2028 class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

During his sophomore season at Pieper High School, LaCombe caught 65 passes for 854 yards and nine touchdowns. He has collected offers from Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Baylor, Florida State, Mississippi State and Utah so far.

Another 4-star prospect from San Antonio, running back Jayshawn Mitchell, got an offer from the Sooners following Friday’s camp.

247Sports ranks Mitchell as the No. 170 overall prospect and the No. 10 running back from the Class of 2028. Rivals also ranks him as a 4-star recruit.

Standing 5-10 and weighing 180 pounds, Mitchell rushed for 255 yards and two touchdowns while also logging 474 yards and eight touchdowns on 26 catches at Brennan High School in 2025.

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Other schools in the mix for Mitchell include TCU, Cal and Purdue.

Quarterback Ryder Flugence still has three years of high school football left, but he impressed OU’s staff enough on Friday to receive an offer.

Flugence is from Boerne, TX, and he is listed at 6-6 and 210 pounds. He served as Boerne Champion High School’s backup quarterback as a freshman in 2025, ending his first varsity season with 570 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, 100 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

Though Flugence has yet to become his school’s starter, he has already earned offers from Texas Tech, Baylor, Vanderbilt and TCU, in addition to the Sooners.

Oklahoma RB commit cancels other official visit

Class of 2027 running back Keldrid Ben appears to be locked in.

Ben, a tailback commit from Montgomery, TX, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he would no longer take his official visit to Oregon.

I will not be taking my official visit to the university of Oregon June 5-7. — Keldrid ben (@KBEn26_) June 4, 2026

Ben committed to Oklahoma on Nov. 25, and at that point, his only offers were from McNeese State and UTSA. Now, Ben is a consensus 4-star recruit with offers from Oregon, Texas, USC, Florida and Notre Dame.

During his junior season at Montgomery High School, Ben rushed for 1,560 yards and 15 touchdowns on 152 carries.

Ben is one of two running backs committed to OU, along with Jakoby Dixon. Dixon pledged with the Sooners last week, and he is a consensus 3-star recruit.

Blue-chip QB takes unofficial visit

Class of 2028 quarterback Graham Simpson didn’t compete at camp, but he did stop by Norman to take an unofficial visit.

Simpson hails from Martin, TN, and he is a 4-star prospect, per Rivals. In 247Sports’ composite rankings, he is the No. 236 overall prospect and the No. 17 quarterback from the 2028 class.

Standing 6-0 and weighing 185 pounds, Simpson has earned offers from Alabama, Tennessee, Texas, Oregon, Ohio State and several other major programs.

Simpson is the younger brother Ty Simpson, who started Alabama in 2025 before being selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams.