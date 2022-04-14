Former Oklahoma HC Bob Stoops Returning to XFL In 2023

Stoops coached the Dallas Renegades in the XFL's 2020 season prior to the league being shutdown by COVID-19.

The Oklahoma legend is back. Again.

Former Sooners head coach Bob Stoops will be making another return to coaching next year, as he will lead an XFL franchise once again when the league starts back up in 2023.

Prior to the league’s shutdown in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stoops led the Dallas Renegades quarterbacked by former OU signal-caller Landry Jones.

It is not clear at this time if Stoops will once again be coaching the Renegades, or if the Renegades will exist as a team at all.

The XFL is under new ownership, headlined by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and is getting a bit of an overhaul in its return to action after three years away.

In fact, of the eight head coaches for the 2023 season, only Stoops was a coach of a team in the 2020 campaign.

At Oklahoma, Stoops had a 191-48 career record with one national title as the head coach from 1999-2020 and with a brief stop-in as the interim coach for last season’s Alamo Bowl victory over Oregon.