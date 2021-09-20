Former Oklahoma K Calum Sutherland Earns National Kicking Honor

Sutherland was dismissed from the Sooners during the 2019 season after suspension for public intoxication.

A former Oklahoma kicker is on the comeback trail in his football career.

Former Sooner Calum Sutherland, now with Louisiana-Monroe, was named one of three Lou Groza Award “Stars of the Week” on Monday after his big day helped lift the Warhawks past Jackson State on Saturday.

Sutherland hit four field goals of 29, 42, 45 and a career-long 49 yards to score all of ULM’s points in the 12-7 win. It was the first time in his career that he had connected on four field goals in one game and the first by a Warhawks’ kicker since 2006.

He currently leads the team in scoring with 16 points after his five made field goals and one successful extra point this season.

Sutherland was previously named the Oklahoma place kicker at the start of the 2019 season before losing his job to Gabe Brkic after being arrested for public intoxication.

Calum Sutherland Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

He was also involved in a Title IX investigation after an alleged assault against his girlfriend on the same night of his arrest.

Sutherland was eventually suspended indefinitely before being dismissed from the program altogether later in the season.

Now, he has managed to find new footing and a new landing spot at Louisiana-Monroe where he is performing at a high level.

