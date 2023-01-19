Skip to main content

Former Oklahoma LB Announces Transfer Destination

Clayton Smith came to OU as an edge rusher and played inside linebacker before entering the transfer portal on Dec. 6.

Former Oklahoma linebacker Clayton Smith has found a new home.

Smith announced Thursday on Twitter that he’ll be playing college football this year at Arizona State.

Smith entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Dec. 6.

The 6-foot-4, 232-pound Smith came to OU as an edge rusher but switched inside linebacker. He played in four games in 2021 and four games in 2022, with his best game coming at Nebraska, when he played 35 snaps and made four tackles.

Smith was a 4-star prospect, according to 247 Sports, and was the No. 2 edge rusher in the nation, according to the 247 Sports Composite. He was ranked as the No. 38 overall player in the nation coming out of Texas High School in Texarkana, TX, as a member of the 2021 recruiting class.

Rivals and On3 both rated Smith as a 5-star prospect.

Smith originally picked OU over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Kansas State, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, Washington and others.

