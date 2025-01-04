Former Oklahoma Linebacker Lewis Carter Selects New Home

BREAKING: Oklahoma transfer LB Lewis Carter has Committed to UCF, he tells @on3sports



The 6’0 225 LB totaled 30 Tackles, 1 FF, & 1 FR in his 2 years with the Sooners



Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/fTLZ1RgKxw