Former Oklahoma Linebacker Lewis Carter Selects New Home
A former Oklahoma linebacker is going home.
Lewis Carter, a sophomore from Tampa, FL, revealed Saturday that he’ll be playing college football next season at Central Florida, according to a Twitter post from On3’s Hayes Fawcett.
Carter, a 6-foot, 223-pound linebacker who was a high school All-American and earned 4-star recognition from 247 Sports, Rivals and ESPN, played in all 25 games in his college career as a backup linebacker and frequent special teams big-play artist.
He logged 21 tackles this season, including two tackles for loss, as well as a forced fumble and a fumble recovered.
Carter played a total of 374 snaps last season — 126 on defense and 248 on special teams.
As a true freshman last season, Carter had seven tackles with a half TFL and one QB hurry. He played 171 total snaps in 2023 — 30 on defense and 141 on special teams, according to Pro Football Focus.
At Tampa Catholic, Carter earned 3-star recognition from On3 as he compiled more than 300 career tackles with 10 TFLs, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and three fumbles recovered.
The Under Armour All-American chose OU over Auburn, Clemson, North Carolina and others.
Some presumed that Carter would follow linebackers coach Zac Alley to West Virginia, where he shockingly took the Mountaineers’ defensive coordinator job last Saturday. He’ll play in the Big 12, but will instead play for the Knights in Orlando, just a short drive from his hometown.
OU has lost 26 players to the transfer portal, including three linebackers: Carter, Phil Picciotti and Dasan McCullough. Seven players from the Sooner defense have entered the portal.
Carter was the first Sooner to hit the portal since Alley’s departure. At UCF, he'll be reunited with Picciotti, who hails from Pennsylvania and played his final two years of high school ball at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL. In Orlando, they'll play for returning head coach Scott Frost, who hired former Lincoln Riley assistant Alex Grinch as his defensive coordinator.
OU has brought in 12 players via the portal — 10 on offense, two on special teams and zero on defense.
The NCAA Transfer Portal opens again in the spring, from April 16-25. Players whose head coaches leave also can enter the portal any time, as can graduate students.