Former Oklahoma OL Darrell Simpson Announces Transfer Destination

The senior played in just one game in his OU career before announcing his decision last month to transfer.

Former Oklahoma offensive lineman Darrell Simpson has found a new home. 

The redshirt senior announced his intentions earlier this week to transfer to Tulsa.

Simpson was a member of the 2018 recruiting class, checking in at 4-star status via ESPN and Rivals. He was ranked the No. 12 offensive tackle in the country according to Rivals, and ended up choosing the Sooners over Auburn, Georgia and Ohio State.

At 6-foot-8, 348 pounds, Oklahoma fans had high hopes for Simpson to develop into one of Bill Bedenbaugh’s next great linemen. After redshirting in 2018, and not finding the field in 2019 or 2020, Simpson’s lone game action came last season against Western Carolina.

The Justin, TX, product will slide into an ideal situation with the Golden Hurricane. Tulsa’s top offensive tackle last season, Tyler Smith, was a first-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Draft.

Simpson will compete for playing time right away and could have a chance to take his talents to the next level.

