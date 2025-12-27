Brent Venables' 2026 Resolutions for Oklahoma's Journey Back to the CFP

New year, new me — well, maybe not new, just a sharper version of what you’ve already seen.

Brent Venables tenure up to the beginning of the season was fraught with questions. Framed by two 6–7 years as the bread and a 10–3 campaign as the filling in a sandwich many critics still labeled “subpar," needed to prove it in 2025.

He did just that, another 10-3 campaign — but this one saw them get to the dance — coupled with an elite defense and an offense that, while frustratingly pedestrian at times, appears to have the building blocks necessary for big-time growth in year two.

Venables checked multiple boxes, just not all of them. That's why the football gods invented next season. If the Sooners' head man wants to further solidify his standing as the leader of the program, 2026 needs to see these improvements.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Avoid Being the Victim of a Program-Defining Win

The University of Michigan announced the hiring of former Utah head coach Kyle Whittignham yesterday. As a first order of business for the Wolverines, the 66-year old coach will want to retain super talent Bryce Underwood in Ann Arbor, among others.

That would mean Underwood would have another crack at a Sooner defense that stands to replace quite a bit of talent. If OU must replace its entire linebacker corps this offseason, Week two could prove a tough matchup in the Big House.

Oklahoma QB John Mateer and Michigan QB Bryce Underwood | IMAGN via USA Today Sports

Whittigham and Michigan might circle their matchup against Oklahoma as a potential proof of purchase spot. A win over a team who participated in the previous season's playoff would get Whittingham's program off to a fast start. Venables would do well to avoid that — especially when you consider their next four weeks on the schedule.

Beat Texas

The great Oklahoma coaches of the past did not have losing records against the program's hated rival from the south in their first four years. In fact, Bud Wilkinson, Barry Switzer and Bob Stoops combined to go 9-2-1 against the Longhorns in their initial four-year battles.

If you want to be optimistic about Venables' performances against Texas, you can mention that he's only walked into the Cotton Bowl with a healthy QB1 once — their 2023 victory. The other matchups (all losses) saw backups and a starter fresh off a 17-day hiatus due to hand surgery.

On the second Saturday in October, results rule — and Steve Sarkisian has earned the right to troll Venables and Oklahoma in victory with corndogs and reminders that the Sooners haven't scored an OU/Texas touchdown since Nic Anderson's game-winner in 2023.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Sustain Success

Last year, Venables was able to successfully check this box week-to-week. Now, he needs to put together back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in his head coaching career.

That's something Venables didn't have last time he went 10-3: handing the keys to Jackson Arnold and hiring new OC Seth Littrell, moves that left the program in disarray.

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle celebrates after a touchdown against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

With Ben Arbuckle's and Mateer's experience in the SEC — along with the assumed desire in the Sooner front office to put better talent around their quarterback — Venables is better positioned to sustain the success he saw in 2025 going into 2026.

Win a Postseason Game

Venables has had good showings in his postseason games, but wins have eluded him.

Against Florida State in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl, the Sooners put together a spirited performance in a near-victory. In the 2023 Alamo Bowl, OU was forced to play new faces due to bowl opt-outs and still put together a strong performance against a talented Arizona squad until turnovers doomed them in the fourth quarter.

A missed two-point conversion denied Venables his first bowl win in last season's Armed Forces Bowl. But now, blowing a 17-point lead in a three-minute, 11-second nightmare against Alabama in the College Football Playoff underscores his postseason failures.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables after losing to Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Oklahoma may very well take a step back on defense next season while dealing with the hope that Mateer can make improvements to help the offense jump from the 50's in ESPN's SP+ rating. If they're able to get back to the playoffs, win one game. If a bowl game is their destination — win one.