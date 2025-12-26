Oklahoma's Top Five Retention Targets for 2026

If the Oklahoma Sooners are going to put together Brent Venables' first back-to-back string of winning seasons as head coach, they will need to retain a handful of players to their roster.

These days, with the transfer portal in full swing, you can’t just assume that players not headed to the NFL will be back next year. That's why retention from year-to-year is just as important now as recruiting players from the portal to shore up positions of need.

Look no further than the David Stone episode from last year — or the Cayden Green departure following the 2023 regular season.

For the Sooners, these five players should be at the top of general manager Jim Nagy's list of players that must don the crimson and cream in 2026 for Oklahoma to maintain its momentum gained from a College Football Playoff berth.

More Oklahoma Football

Former Oklahoma Stars Look to Solidify NFL Playoff Spots in Week 17

Five Wide Receivers That Oklahoma Can Target in the Transfer Portal

Dear Santa: Here's What Oklahoma Really Needs for Christmas



Note: This list does not include players likely deciding between the NFL Draft and returning to Oklahoma, like Kip Lewis, Isaiah Sategna or Tate Sandell. A few listed below could declare, but that would be unexpected.

LT Michael Fasusi

Oklahoma offensive lineman Michael Fasusi | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

Michael Fasusi is the anchor of the Oklahoma offensive line for the next two years — that is, as long as Nagy is able to keep other envious programs at bay.

Overall, the Sooners feel great about their foundation at offensive line for the first time in a handful of seasons. Fasusi, along with fellow freshmen Ryan Fodje and Eddy Pierre-Louis, hope to build off of an impressive first outing in 2025 to help the OU offense become more potent over the next few seasons.

Fasusi started in 10 games, appearing in 11 overall and graded out to a 66.2 per Pro Football Focus, playing up to his five-star billing.

S Peyton Bowen

Oklahoma defensive back Peyton Bowen | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

After closing the season with an interception that denied Tennessee a long touchdown, breaking up game-sealing passes against Alabama and LSU and blocking a field goal against Missouri, Peyton Bowen emerged as one of the Sooners’ strongest defensive playmakers.

Oklahoma appears loaded in their secondary for 2026 for the first time in the Venables era — few questions about first time starters exist. Bowen stands to be a leader on yet another strong OU defense with the capability of making plays that attract award voters.

With his big play ability, Bowen's name entering the transfer portal would be a shock to Sooner Nation. With Bowen in 2026, OU remains positioned to continue with its defense supremacy.

QB John Mateer

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

While some may want to go portal fishing for a new quarterback, there's no doubt that experienced quarterback play can take you a long way in the SEC.

John Mateer has his faults — some downright detrimental to winning — but there's little doubt that Venables and team see him as a leader. There's also little doubt that Mateer's strengths helped Oklahoma win big games against Michigan, Tennessee and LSU.

Mateer is at a multiple-forked road: Try your luck with the NFL Draft, though that seems more like a “wish in one hand and you know what in the other” situation, test your market value in the portal or bank on yourself and improve at Oklahoma.

Returning to OU provides the Sooners with a quarterback to follow and build around. Year two Mateer projects better than year one Mateer due to conference experience alone.

Anyone on the Defensive Line

Oklahoma defensive lineman David Stone competes against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Admittedly, this one’s a bit of a cheat, but Oklahoma’s elite defense owed much of its success to a dominant defensive line.

With R Mason Thomas, Gracen Halton and Damonic Williams — as well as Marvin Jones Jr. — out of eligibilty, the Sooners will now lean on Stone, Jayden Jackson and Taylor Wein as their leaders on defense. If either of those three entered the portal, they would be on the short list for best available player in the country.

Don’t forget about an emerging talent like Danny Okoye.

The talent on the defensive line is the lifeblood of the Venables program. Nagy's early offseason checklist should begin and end with the defensive trenches.

RB Xavier Robinson

Oklahoma running back Xavier Robinson | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

It's a shame that our final images of Xavier Robinson in 2025 is the dropped pass in the College Football Playoff. That play took away from another strong outing in limited opportunities for the sophomore back.

The Sooners are already losing a few backs — some more in body than in production — this offseason. An offseason of recovery for Robinson is more than needed considering he played the final four games injured.

Should Oklahoma undergo offensive staff changes or face another transfer portal mirage like Jaydn Ott, the smarter move would be to keep Robinson and trust that improved health will follow. Robinson’s talent is undeniable — he’s an SEC-level back with explosive playmaking ability.