Former Oklahoma OT Stacey Wilkins Transfers to Louisiana-Monroe

Former Sooner Stacey Wilkins has found a new home.

The Oklahoma offensive lineman will transfer to Louisiana-Monroe.

Wilkins will have four years of eligibility remaining, as he is still classified as a redshirt freshman after last year’s COVID rules.

The 6-foot-6, 316-pound lineman bounced between right and left tackle at OU, but was unable to ever find a breakthrough.

His path was blocked by Erik Swenson and Adrian Ealy, and most recently the portal addition of Wanya Morris.

Just this past spring, OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh said Wilkins was as locked in as ever as he returned to the program after opting out of the 2020 season, but Wilkins ultimately announced his intentions to transfer in June.