Former Oklahoma Players Welcome the New Sooner Quarterback

Former OU players took to social media to welcome UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel to Norman.

For the second time since Bedlam, former Oklahoma players are rallying around the program.

When Lincoln Riley left for USC, former Sooners came out of the woodworks to show their support for their alma mater on social media.

On Monday night, after Caleb Williams announced his decision to enter the transfer portal, former Sooners again came out in force on Twitter.

Dillon Gabriel, a former UCF quarterback who played under Jeff Lebby in Orlando, spurned UCLA and announced he will instead be headed to Norman.

Almost immediately, former players from Adrian Peterson to Sterling Shepard to Samaje Perine began to show support for the new OU quarterback.

Even former defensive players, like defensive back Tre Brown, rallied around Gabriel.

Perhaps the strongest message came from former Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, who called playing quarterback at Oklahoma a “privilege” that should be embraced.

Williams leaving Oklahoma isn’t necessarily a done deal if he is to be believed, as he specifically outlined that returning to Norman is very much on the table in his announcement that he would be entering the transfer portal.

But should he decide the grass is greener elsewhere, Brent Venables and Lebby appear to have shored up the near-future at quarterback.