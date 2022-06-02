Skip to main content

Former Oklahoma QB Announces Transfer Destination

The Sooner quarterback room has filled up lately, and Harris decided he could live out his "childhood dream" at another school.

Former Oklahoma quarterback Ben Harris has found a home.

The Sooner freshman, who walked on last year and redshirted under Lincoln Riley, announced last week that he has entered the transfer portal, and Thursday announced via Twitter that he’ll be attending North Alabama.

The 6-foot-3, 204-pound Harris went 52-2 as a starter and won four Class 5A state championships as a starter at Midwest City Carl Albert.

North Alabama went 3-8 last season, but won three of their last five games as an FCS program in Florence, AL. In his tweet, he thanked the North Alabama coaching staff for "giving me the opportunity to live out my childhood dream."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

At OU in 2021, Harris was behind starters Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams as well as true freshman walk-on Ralph Rucker and Penn State transfer Micah Bowens, who return this season. 

Harris was projected to be behind 2022 starter Dillon Gabriel as well as transfers Davis Beville from Pittsburgh and General Booty from Tyler Junior College.

My Movie
Softball

WATCH: Oklahoma Softball's WCWS Media Day

By Ryan Chapman3 hours ago
Key Lawrence, Nebraska Cornhuskers
Football

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 126

By Josh Callaway6 hours ago
SB - Tiare Jennings, 2022 Super Regional, Softball Generic, UCF Knights
Softball

Why No. 1 Oklahoma Plays With a 'Joyful' Passion: 'It's Beyond Just a Softball Game'

By Ryan Chapman8 hours ago
Joe Castiglione - Big 12 Spring
Football

Joe Castiglione: Oklahoma-Texas Will Remain a Rivalry in the SEC, 'One Way, Shape or Form'

By John E. Hoover20 hours ago
SB - Danielle Williams and Hope Trautwein, 2022 WCWS
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: OU and Northwestern Walked Two Very Different Paths to the WCWS

By Ryan Chapman20 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 6.20.08 PM
Football

Big 12 Spring Meetings are 'Awkward' and 'A Little Weird,' but Everyone is Moving Forward

By John E. Hoover21 hours ago
SB - Grace Lyons, 2022 Super Regionals
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Five Sooners Earn NFCA All-American Honors

By Ryan Chapman22 hours ago
BB - Peyton Graham
Baseball

Oklahoma's Peyton Graham Named Finalist for Nation's Best Shortstop

By Josh CallawayJun 1, 2022