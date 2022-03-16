Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Comments on Uncertain Future with Cleveland

The future is murky for one of Oklahoma’s most beloved former players.

Amidst heavy rumors that the Cleveland Browns are pursuing Houston Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson, among others, former OU signal-caller Baker Mayfield posted a statement on the situation on Twitter.

“The past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland,” Mayfield wrote. “This is not a message with a hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me. We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs. I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God’s plan throughout this process.

“I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I’ve always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap. Whatever happens.. I just want to say thank you to the fans who truly embraced who I am and the mentality that aligned so well with this city’s hard working people.

“Cleveland will always be a part of Emily and my story. And we will always be thankful for the impact it has had and will have in our lives.”

Obviously, as Mayfield notes himself, this is not a statement confirming one way or another that the former Heisman Trophy winner will be moved.

However, it is hard not to draw the conclusion that he feels like he may be on the way out and headed to a new team at some point this offseason.

SI Sooners will continue to provide updates on Mayfield’s status with the Browns as they become available.