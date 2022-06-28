Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Still Waiting to Find Out His Future

Baker Mayfield shut the door on playing for the Cleveland Browns this year, regardless of Deshaun Watson's status.

NORMAN — For the second time this offseason, Baker Mayfield returned to Norman with his future in limbo.

Last March, the Cleveland Browns traded for much-maligned quarterback Deshaun Watson, burning bridges with the quarterback who returned the franchise to the playoffs in the process.

In the interim, Mayfield has waited for a trade which would deliver him a fresh start, but no such deal has been worked out.

And now, the NFL moves toward suspending Watson, with reports indicating that the new Cleveland quarterback could miss the entire 2022 season.

With Watson’s future in doubt, Mayfield was clear about his intentions to suit up for the Browns if needed this season.

Baker Mayfield working with campers at the Baker Mayfield Football Ryan Chapman / AllSooners.com

“I think it’s been pretty obvious the mutual decision on both sides is to move on,” Mayfield said on Monday during a media availably at the Baker Mayfield Football Camp in Norman. “… There’s no resentment towards the city of Cleveland by any means.”

Mayfield also shut the door on mending the fences with the Browns should the franchise need him to play out the final year of his contract if Watson is suspended.

“I think for that to happen there would have to be some reaching out,” he said. “But we’re ready to move on.”

Reportedly the Seattle Seahawks have recently enquired about Mayfield, but as no deal for the former Sooner star has been worked out, he had free time to return back to Norman and put on a football camp for over 300 local kids while other teams are working through mini-camp and organized team activities.

“It was definitely a priority (to put on the camp), and decided this was the team period where nothing is going on,” Mayfield said.

All Mayfield can do now is continue to work on himself and stay ready for when a team picks up the phone and needs his services headed into the 2022 season.

“I think I got frustrated with (a trade) not happening before mini-camp and all those things,” Mayfield said. “But that stuff is out of my control. And so, you know, let those things happen… So right now I’m just doing what I can and enjoying this.”

