Sooners in the NFL: Former Oklahoma Players Make Final Pushes for Roster Spots
Last week marked the final slate of NFL preseason games.
OU’s rookies and others made their final pushes to make their respective 53-man rosters, while several Sooner veterans didn’t play in Week 3 of the preseason.
Here’s how former Sooners fared in the final week of the preseason:
Drake Stoops, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Drake Stoops, the son of legendary OU coach Bob Stoops, played another quality game for the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.
Stoops caught four passes for 23 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown reception came on a rollout play at the 1-yard line, and Stoops made a toe-tap catch earlier in the drive to set the Rams up with a first-and-goal.
Stoops’ future with the Rams is uncertain, as they have a deep wide receiver room that features Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Jordan Whittington and Britain Covey. Plus, Stoops will face a two-game suspension in the regular season if he makes the 53-man roster, as he tested positive for Adderall, a banned substance in the NFL, in March.
Stoops played on the Rams’ practice squad in 2024.
Danny Stutsman, LB, New Orleans Saints
Rookie linebacker Danny Stutsman registered one solo tackle in the New Orleans Saints’ preseason finale, a 28-19 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Stutsman didn’t see as many snaps for the Saints in Week 3 of the preseason after playing a major role in the Saints’ defense in their first two exhibition contests. In the Saints’ first two games, he combined for eight tackles, five solo tackles and a pass deflection.
The Saints picked Stutsman in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after an illustrious career at OU, where he registered 376 tackles, 37 tackles for loss and eight sacks in four seasons.
Trace Ford, DE, New York Giants
After starting only one game on OU’s defensive line in his two years with the Sooners, Trace Ford played an exceptional preseason with the New York Giants.
In his third and final exhibition game with the Giants, Ford notched four solo tackles and a tackle for loss against the New England Patriots. He combined for 10 tackles across New York’s three preseason contests.
Ford began his college career at Oklahoma State, playing four years in Stillwater. He then transferred to Oklahoma ahead of the 2023 season. In 2024, his senior year, Ford recorded 22 tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Ford went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft before signing with the Giants in May.
Ethan Downs, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars
Ethan Downs, another OU defensive end who went undrafted after the 2024 season, played well in his last preseason game with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The rookie defensive lineman logged his first sack of the preseason in the Jags’ 14-6 loss to the Miami Dolphins and also added two solo tackles.
Despite starting 37 games over his final three years in Norman, Downs went undrafted and signed with Jacksonville after the 2025 NFL Draft. As a senior in 2024, Downs registered 29 tackles, 21 solo tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.