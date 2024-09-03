Former Oklahoma QB Earns AAC Offensive Player of the Week Honors
Over the weekend, former Oklahoma quarterback Chandler Morris turned in a dazzling performance in his debut with the North Texas Mean Green.
In a Week 1 matchup against South Alabama, Morris completed 32 of his 41 pass attempts for 415 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 17 yards and two additional scores on the ground. Pro Football Focus awarded Morris a 90 offensive grade and a grade of 90.7 as a passer.
Morris' six-touchdown performance helped lead the Mean Green to a 52-38 victory and earned the former Sooners' signal caller American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week Honors.
The fifth-year senior's impressive start to the season comes after Morris spent the past three years at TCU. In his first year with the Horned Frogs, Morris played 168 offensive snaps according to Pro Football Focus, logging 717 yards and three touchdowns while averaging over nine yards per attempt.
After sitting behind Max Duggan during his first year with the Horned Frogs, Morris took over as the team's starter in 2022. In TCU's season opener, Morris went 13-of-20 for 111 yards before going down with an injury.
With Morris hurt, Duggan once again stepped in as the team's starter and never relinquished the job, even once the former OU QB returned to action. Morris finished the year with 145 passing yards and one touchdown.
With Duggan back in the lineup, the Horned Frogs hit their stride, going undefeated in the regular season while their quarterback earned a trip to New York as a Heisman Finalist.
Duggan helped lead TCU to the College Football Playoff, where the Horned Frogs knocked off Michigan before falling to Georgia.
Following Duggan's departure, Morris was once again set to take over as TCU's starting quarterback in 2023. Just over a month in the Horned Frogs' season, however, Morris went down with another injury, allowing Josh Hoover to establish himself as Sonny Dykes' starting signal caller.
Morris racked up a career-high 1,532 passing yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023 to go along with 249 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, but with Hoover set to be TCU's starter again in 2024, Morris transferred to UNT over the offseason.
The veteran QB started his career at Oklahoma, committing to Lincoln Riley and company as a 3-star prospect from Highland Park (TX) in the 2020 recruiting class. During his lone season in Norman, Morris played just 23 offensive snaps, according to PFF, but earned an 83.9 offensive grade.
Morris went just 3-of-5 for 39 yards through the air as a true freshman, but the highlight of his OU career came in the 2020 Big 12 Championship Game against Iowa State, where Morris ran in the contest's opening touchdown.
The Mean Green standout is the son of former Arkansas head coach Chad Morris, who is now the Texas State Bobcats' wide receivers coach. Morris was one of four former Oklahoma quarterbacks to start in Week 1 around the country, joining General Booty at Louisiana Monroe, Nick Evers at Connecticut and Dillon Gabriel at Oregon.