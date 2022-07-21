Former Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray Signs Historic Contract Extension With Arizona

Kyler Murray said he wanted to stay with Arizona. Now he will — and be paid very, very well.

Murray, the former No. 1 overall pick and 2018 Heisman Trophy winner at Oklahoma, agreed to a five-year contract extension on Thursday worth a total of $230.5 million, including a guaranteed $160 million.

The deal makes Murray the NFL’s second-highest paid player based on average annual value behind only Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Murray’s deal essentially ends a curiously tumultuous period in which he scrubbed his social media accounts of any mention of the Cardinals and eventually restored those.

After trading for Ravens wideout and Murray’s former OU teammate Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said in June he was “praying” for a new deal with Murray.

“He’s the leader of this franchise,” Kingsbury said. “We are about to make him I’m sure the highest-paid player in franchise history.”

In three seasons as the Arizona starter, Murray has compiled 11,480 passing yards with 70 touchdown passes and 34 interceptions, as well as 1,786 yards and 20 touchdowns rushing on his way to two trips to the Pro Bowl.

He’s is the first player in NFL history with 70 passing touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns in his first three seasons.