These Five Players Could Fuel an Oklahoma Return to the CFP in 2026

In the offseason, everyone is going undefeated and every player is going to improve.

That’s always the hope. If you have a freshman who was thrust into heavy playing time in their initial season, chances are that their sophomore year will lead to bigger and better things. Did your quarterback have a turnover problem? The only cure is spring ball, summer workouts and fall camp.

As the Oklahoma Sooners await decisions from key players over the next two weeks, the other influential factor for the program’s return to the College Football Playoff in 2026 will be individual player improvements.

It’s never a guarantee that players will make drastic jumps in ability over an offseason, but if these five players build off strong 2025 outings, OU could be better positioned in 2026.

DE Taylor Wein

Oklahoma defensive end Taylor Wein logs a sack against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Taylor Wein enjoyed quite the season in 2025.

After appearing only in reserve roles and on special teams in his redshirt freshman year in 2024, Wein exploded on the scene in 2025. The talented edge rusher started in eight games and played heavy snaps in the rest. He finished with 39 tackles (22 solo), and showcased a high level of havoc production with 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

The Sooners are waving goodbye to R Mason Thomas, which puts pressure on Wein to be even better in 2026. The depth that Miguel Chavis has been able to build gives Oklahoma optimism at the position, but if Wein can raise his game to an All-American level, the Sooner defense will still be a force.

OL Ryan Fodje

Oklahoma offensive lineman Ryan Fodje | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

Ryan Fodje’s true freshman season brought many more opportunities than anticipated. Overall, Fodje’s play impressed, and projects well for his long career with Oklahoma, but there’s room for improvement.

What’s unclear is Fodje’s position moving forward. Depending on the health of the now-departing right tackle Derek Simmons, Fodje would line up at guard or right tackle. He started the last six games, having appeared in every game but Texas. He finished the season as a guard in OU’s final two games.

There’s optimism for Fodje at both positions, but what must happen is better consistency at the point of attack, especially in the run game. Per Pro Football Focus, Fodje averaged out a 71.1 pass protection grade, but struggled in run blocking with a 49.2 grade. OU will want to run the ball better in 2026 and Fodje’s development will play a large role in that.

QB John Mateer

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer rushes against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

If Oklahoma wants to have a higher ceiling, John Mateer must be a better quarterback in 2026.

There’s reason to believe he can make it happen. If Mateer cleans up portions of his flaws, that should result in a better outing even with another difficult schedule.

What shouldn’t be forgotten is Mateer’s injury and how much it truly affected his play in 2025. Given that Mateer passed for more yards against LSU and in the CFP against Alabama, it’s easy to assume that the two months he played post-surgery were not an accurate representation of his play. He also had a lower leg injury that hampered his true strength — QB run game.

This will be year two in the SEC for Mateer. The step-up in competition he experienced in 2025 — coupled with his injuries — should be less of a factor in 2026. The hope is that it results in a better quarterback.

WR Elijah Thomas

Oklahoma wide receiver Elijah Thomas makes a tackle on special teams against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

You heard Elijah Thomas’ name a lot in 2025, just never as a wide receiver. The Checotah, OK native looks impressive in his pads and no doubt has the effort box checked with his hustle plays on special teams.

OU is waiting on a decision from Isaiah Sategna III and are already losing Deion Burks — and will more than likely be buyers on the WR market in the transfer portal — but Thomas could help the cause by making the necessary improvements to force his way onto the field for the offense.

Thomas only appeared in four games, playing in a season-high 19 snaps against Temple and a conference play-high six snaps against South Carolina. It would bode well not only for the offense if Thomas develops but also for receivers coach Emmett Jones, who has yet to consistently put preps-recruited players on the field.

S Michael Boganowski

Oklahoma safety Michael Boganowski, wide receiver Elijah Thomas | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

With Robert Spears-Jennings’ departure, and the hope that NFL Draft-eligible Peyton Bowen returns for what appears to be another stellar season in 2026, Michael Boganowski seems to be the next in line at the position.

What we do know is Boganowski brings it from a physical standpoint — boasting as one of the more punishing hitters on defense. What we need to find out is whether he’s made a leap as a coverage player on the back end

Per PFF, Boganowski was the second best coverage defender (64.2) among Oklahoma safeties who registered over 200 snaps. For context, RSJ was the lowest graded (48.2) and Bowen was the best (78.8), so you’re not asking for Boganowski to make an unrealistic jump.

But if Boganowski can play well next to Bowen and find a way to bring his strengths to the defense, OU shouldn’t miss a beat with a strong returning secondary. Oklahoma rarely got beat on busted coverages last year. Boganowski’s improvement can continue that trend.