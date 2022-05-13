Former Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray's Heisman Park Statue Expected Next Year

University of Oklahoma president Joe Harroz Jr. alluded to the intention to celebrate Murray at next year's spring game.

With Baker Mayfield’s Heisman Park statue in place and publicly dedicated at last month’s spring game, the attention naturally now turns to when Kyler Murray will get his turn.

Murray, of course, brought home the Heisman Trophy just one year after Mayfield, winning the prestigious honor in 2018.

Steven Owens, Jason White, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

So, it would seem logical that their statues come in back-to-back years as well - and that sounds like it’s indeed the plan for Oklahoma.

At Friday’s OU Board of Regents Meeting, university president Joe Harroz alluded to the plan to do Murray’s statue reveal in a fashion similar to Mayfield at next year’s spring game.

“We packed in barely over 75,000 (people) for a scrimmage,” Harroz said about the spring game at the meeting. “Which is unbelievable and record-setting in every way.”

“We celebrated Baker Mayfield and the Heisman statue. We’ll do that again next year. Kind of an annual event for us at OU,” Harroz then said with a smile.

247Sports’ Parker Thune has since confirmed Harroz’s implication that the Murray statue reveal is currently planned for next spring.

Murray’s lone season as the starting quarterback of the Sooners will forever be remembered for his mesmerizing style of play.

The Texas native completed 69 percent of his passes for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns while also contributing 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

His performance was a massive reason for the Sooners claiming another Big 12 crown and returning to the College Football Playoff.

Also of note from Friday’s meeting was the expected approval to an updated budget for upcoming athletic facilities upgrades in the future.

While the motions were indeed improved, this does not mean the previously-existing master plan has changed in any way or that the renovations are in any way imminent.