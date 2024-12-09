Former Oklahoma Quarterback Re-Enters the Transfer Portal Again
Another former Oklahoma quarterback is on the move.
Former Sooner Chandler Morris, who scored OU’s first touchdown in the 2020 Big 12 Championship Game, announced his entry Monday into the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Morris, the son of well-traveled coach Chad Morris, began his college career with OU as a late signee in 2020 — the last year the Sooners won a conference championship — and played in five games as Lincoln Riley's true freshman backup to Spencer Rattler.
The electrifying Morris completed 3-of-5 passes for 39 yards in his one year in the Crimson and Cream while also rushing five times for 44 yards and two touchdowns, including the opener in the Big 12 title game victory over Iowa State.
When Caleb Williams arrived in 2021, however, Morris transferred to TCU, where he played three seasons for the Horned Frogs’ national championship runner-up team. At TCU, Morris played in 15 games and passed for 2,394 yards with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions while also rushing for 356 yards and four TDs. His big year was 2023, when he played in seven games, completed 66 percent of his passes for 1,532 yards with 12 TDs and five INTs.
The 6-foot, 191-pound Morris spent the 2024 season at North Texas and played in all 12 games for the Mean Green, posting career highs in completions (322), attempts (512), yards (3,774, touchdowns (31) and interceptions (12) while completing 63 percent his passes. Morris averaged 314.5 yards per game through the air and also compiled 242 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Morris played high school football at Dallas Highland Park, where he was an Under Armour All-American and a 4-star prospect by ESPN. Morris was rated a 3-star by 247 Sports and Rivals. ESPN tabbed him as the No. 7 dual-threat QB in the country and the No. 32 prospect in the state of Texas.
At Highland Park, Morris led his team to a 16-0 record and 5A-1 state championship as a junior in 2018, as he threw for 4,036 yards and 46 touchdowns with just six interceptions and added 651 yards and 20 touchdowns rushing. He was even named MVP of the state championship game. As a senior, Morris threw for 3,658 yards and 42 touchdown and added 635 yards rushing with 17 scores.
Morris was 27-2 as a starter in his final two seasons in high school as he accounted for 8,980 yards and 125 touchdowns.