QB Chandler Morris announces he will transfer

After just one season as Spencer Rattler’s backup at Oklahoma, the Dallas product wants to explore his options
Freshman quarterback Chandler Morris has entered his name into the transfer portal.

“I want to thank Coach Riley, the staff and the University of Oklahoma for the opportunity they gave me,” he said in a statement on Twitter. “After much thought, prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to leave OU.”

“I will forever be indebted to this great program.”

In his only season of action for the Sooners, Morris completed three of his five passing attempts for 39 yards.

Morris, son of former Arkansas head coach Chad Morris, also rushed for 44 yards and two touchdowns, including the opening score Oklahoma’s Big 12 Championship victory against Iowa State.

Lincoln Riley has now lost two quarterbacks to the transfer portal since the Big 12 Championship game. Morris joins quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who transferred to SMU.

With Spencer Rattler the clear starter heading into 2021, SI All-American Caleb Williams waits in the wings to backup Rattler. Williams, a class of 2021 signee, is one of the top rated quarterback prospects in the country. 

