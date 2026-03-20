How Oklahoma Transfer RB Ben McCreary Has Gotten Into ‘Rhythm’ Before Spring

NORMAN — Ben McCreary’s first couple of months at Oklahoma have been far different from anything else that he’s experienced.

McCreary, a running back who transferred to OU in January, spent the last two years at Incarnate Word, an FCS program that competes in the Southland Conference. Before that, McCreary played two seasons at Division II West Texas A&M.

After his previous stops at much smaller institutions, McCreary admitted that his first several weeks in Norman have been rigorous.

“The work is even different too,” McCreary said. “It’s Oklahoma, it’s a big-time university, so the scheduling is much more strict.”

McCreary, though, has adjusted quickly.

While OU’s running back room is rather young, returners like Tory Blaylock and Xavier Robinson have helped McCreary and other newcomers in the position group — like freshmen Jonathan Hatton Jr. and DeZephen Walker and transfer Lloyd Avant — get settled in.

“As soon as I walked in, Tory and X were really inviting,” McCreary said. “We’re already a family.”

Per McCreary, new running backs coach Deland McCullough has also helped maintain the position group’s family-like bond.

McCullough joined OU’s staff after previous running backs coach DeMarco Murray accepted the same position with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs. McCullough spent the 2025 season as the Las Vegas Raiders’ running backs coach, and before that, he held the same role at Notre Dame.

With McCullough’s track record, McCreary is confident that each of OU’s running backs will be able to reach their full potential.

“As soon as we met him, he was friendly; he’s a great coach, too,” McCreary said. “He’s been to the league, he’s been in college, he has a lot of great ideas. He’s going to make everybody in the running back room a better running back.”

McCreary appeared in nine games for West Texas A&M in 2023, rushing for 130 yards and a touchdown on 13 rushes. He then transferred to Incarnate Word, and according to Pro Football Focus, McCreary never logged any snaps for the Cardinals.

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The tailback again entered the portal after the 2025 season, but he didn’t have much tape or many statistics to his name — but his younger brother helped open a door for him.

Mikhail McCreary is a defensive back from the Class of 2027 who committed to Oklahoma in September.

Ben tagged along for one of Mikhail’s visits to Norman, and on that trip, he met OU general manager Jim Nagy. Nagy instructed McCreary to send him the tape that he did have, and shortly after, Nagy offered the running back a chance to play for the Sooners.

McCreary is a senior, so it’s unlikely that he will ever overlap with his younger brother at Oklahoma. But now that he plays for the Sooners and Mikhail is pledged with OU, the entire family will be in Norman regularly in 2026.

“It’s great,” McCreary said. “They were here for junior day. (Mikhail) got to be around the guys, I got to see him, and my parents came down here, too.”

With a new running backs coach, it’s hard to predict how carries will be split up in 2026. Blaylock and Robinson will likely get the brunt of the snaps, as those two combined for eight touchdowns and over 900 rushing yards in 2025.

Whether McCreary has a notable role on Oklahoma’s offense or if he’s simply a depth piece, the transfer hopes to contribute in any way he can.

“I’m going to embrace (my role), I’m a team player,” McCreary said. “I came here to work. With coach McCullough coming in, we’re going to work. We’re all great players, all great running backs, so we’re going to see what happens with that.”