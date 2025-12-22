Former Oklahoma Quarterback Stumbles in Crucial Division Battle

After an early-season MVP campaign, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield’s performance has continued to decline.

Mayfield, who won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma in 2017, threw for only 145 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 18-of-26 passing as the Buccaneers fell 23-20 to the Carolina Panthers.

Mayfield’s lone pick came on Tampa Bay’s final drive of the game, trailing by three points. On a short pass from Mayfield to wide receiver Mike Evans, Panthers defensive back Lathan Ransom logged an interception to ice the Panthers’ win.

With the loss, Tampa Bay (7-8) is no longer in the playoff picture. Carolina (8-7) is in first place in the NFC South with only two games remaining in the regular season.

The Bucs can no longer earn a wild card spot, though they are still alive in the division race. They are 1-6 over their last seven games after they started the year 6-2.

Mayfield threw 13 touchdown passes and only two interceptions in his first eight games. In his last seven contests, he has thrown 10 touchdown passes and six interceptions, and he has surpassed 200 yards in only two of those games.

Mayfield is playing his third season with the Buccaneers after leading the franchise to back-to-back NFC South titles in 2023 and 2024. He spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns and split time between Carolina and the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 before signing with Tampa Bay in 2023.

At Oklahoma, Mayfield served as the Sooners’ starting quarterback for three seasons. He led OU to a 33-6 record as the starter and led the program to the College Football Playoff in addition to winning the Heisman.

Stevenson scores game-winning TD

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs for a touchdown against Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle John Jenkins (94) during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Ex-Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson scored the game winning touchdown for New England, as the Patriots beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-24 on Sunday Night Football.

Trailing 24-21, Stevenson took an inside handoff from quarterback Drake Maye and bounced to the outside. The veteran running back eluded multiple defenders en route to the end zone for his 21-yard touchdown.

Stevenson led New England in rushing in the win, finishing the game with 51 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

New England improved to 12-3 — tied for the NFL’s best record — with its win. Stevenson has taken a backseat role to rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson this year, but he has still been valuable.

Prior to Sunday’s game, he had rushed for 374 yards and three touchdowns this season. His touchdown against Baltimore was his first since Oct. 19, when the Patriots defeated the Tennessee Titans 31-13.

Stevenson has played in the NFL since 2021, and he has spent the entirety of his career with the Patriots. His best professional season came in 2022, when Stevenson rushed for 1,040 yards and five touchdowns while also logging 421 receiving yards.

Stevenson spent two years in Norman after beginning his career at the junior college level. During his time at OU, Stevenson rushed for 1,180 yards and 13 touchdowns, and he was named Cotton Bowl MVP for his performance in the Sooners’ 55-20 win over Florida.

Hurts leads Eagles to division title

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes the ball against the Washington Commanders in the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

One day after the Sooners lost to Alabama in the College Football Playoff, a player who attended both universities shined on a Saturday evening NFL game.

Jalen Hurts, who finished his career at OU after playing three seasons for the Crimson Tide, led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 29-18 win against the Washington Commanders. Hurts finished the game with 185 yards and two touchdowns on 22-of-30 passing, and he also rushed for 40 yards.

The Eagles clinched the NFC East title with the win, as they improved to 10-5. The division title is Philadelphia’s second in a row, as they won the NFC East crown before rallying to win Super Bowl LIX in February.

In 2025, Hurts has thrown for 3,114 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 416 yards and eight touchdowns.

Hurts is playing in his sixth season in the NFL, all of which have been spent in Philadelphia. He has made the Pro Bowl twice, and he was a Second Team All-Pro selection in 2022.

In his lone season with the Sooners — 2019 — Hurts led OU to an 11-2 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff. He was the runner up for the Heisman Trophy that year and threw for 3,851 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions.