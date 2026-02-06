Oklahoma Adds Former NFL Defensive Lineman to Staff, per Report

The Sooners have reportedly added a recent NFL player to their defensive staff.

Oklahoma will add DeShawn Williams, a former defensive lineman who played four seasons at Clemson before his NFL career, to its staff as a defensive analyst, per George Stoia of Sooner Scoop.

OU is expected to hire former Clemson and NFL defensive tackle DeShawn Williams in an analyst role, per @SoonerScoop sources.



Williams played at Clemson from 2011-14 and recently retired from the NFL. He was a three-year starter for the Broncos. https://t.co/OSTo6uIH1M — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) February 6, 2026

Of Williams’ four college seasons at Clemson, he played three of them under now-OU coach Brent Venables, who served as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator from 2012 to 2021.

Williams appeared in 51 games over four seasons at Clemson, finishing his college career with 86 total tackles, 48 solo tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks, three pass deflections and a fumble recovery.

Despite his solid collegiate career, Williams went undrafted in the 2015 NFL Draft. But despite not hearing his name called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Williams eventually got his chance at the professional ranks.

Williams spent his first three years in the NFL hopping between the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad and active roster. He appeared in four games in the 2016 season.

The defensive lineman then spent time on three different teams’ practice squads before going to the Canadian Football League in 2020.

Williams finally became a key NFL contributor later that year, when he signed with the Denver Broncos. He started for three seasons on the Broncos’ defensive line before playing his final two professional seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

Williams finished his NFL career with 164 total tackles, 80 solo tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, nine pass breakups and an interception.

Oklahoma currently has five defensive analysts listed on its athletic website: Xavier Brewer, Rufus Alexander, Jeremiah Criddell, Trent Simpson and James Skalski.

Williams will presumably work in close conjunction with defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis, as played both of those positions during his college and professional careers.

Williams is the second reported addition to Oklahoma’s staff since the end of the 2025 season, as the Sooners hired Jason Witten to be their new tight ends coach after they parted ways with Joe Jon Finley. The Sooners are also on the hunt for a new cornerbacks coach after Jay Valai left that position to hold a similar role with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills.

Oklahoma is looking to build on its 2025 season in which it went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners won four games in a row — against Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU — to finish the regular season and punch their ticket in the CFP.

OU will open the 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.