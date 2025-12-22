Oklahoma Predicted to Land 4-star Defensive Back from 2027 Class

Oklahoma’s 2025 season is now in the rearview mirror.

The Sooners lost 34-24 to Alabama in the first round of the College Football Playoff after holding a 17-0 lead in the second quarter. While the season ended with a disappointing postseason collapse, Oklahoma still reached its first CFP since 2019 and ended the year 10-3 overall.

Now, the Sooners will turn their focus to recruiting and the transfer portal for the next couple of months.

Here is the latest in OU football recruiting:

Sooners reportedly frontrunner for 2027 DB

Oklahoma is the leader in the clubhouse to land Class of 2027 cornerback JuJu Johnson, per Adam Gorney of Rivals.

Oklahoma remains the frontrunner for 2027 4-star CB JuJu Johnson, according to @adamgorney ⭕️



Read: https://t.co/Lo4aaJVizk pic.twitter.com/QQ2nWDwpHU — Rivals (@Rivals) December 17, 2025

Johnson, from Long Beach, CA, is a consensus top-100 and 4-star prospect. His highest ranking comes from Rivals, which ranks him as the No. 43 overall prospect in the 2027 class. As a sophomore in 2024, Johnson registered 43 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Johnson took an unofficial visit to Oklahoma on Nov. 29, when the Sooners defeated LSU in their regular-season finale.

Steve Wiltfong, Rivals’ vice president of recruiting and transfer portal, also logged a prediction for Johnson to pledge with OU on Thursday.

New #Sooners On3 🏈 RPM Prediction



⭐⭐⭐⭐ 2027 CB Juju Johnson

📏 5'10" / 160

🏫 Long Beach Poly HS (Long Beach, CA)

🎚️ 60

✍️ By Steve Wiltfong

🎤⬇️ Vice President of Recruiting and Transfer Portal



Profile: https://t.co/vG4F9Dq2xk#OUDNA27 pic.twitter.com/SfJRMUQgi4 — Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) December 18, 2025

Other major programs that have offered Johnson include Nebraska, Miami, Michigan, Florida State and Texas.

2027 edge rusher commit earns major honor

Krew Jones, an edge rusher committed to OU from the Class of 2027, took home a major award.

Jones was named the Utah Gatorade Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Jones is a consensus 4-star prospect, and he committed to OU after the Sooners’ win over LSU on Nov. 29. He chose Oklahoma over offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, SMU and Michigan.

As a junior in 2025, Jones logged 80 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries.

No. 1 safety includes OU in top 20

Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, the consensus No. 1 safety from the Class of 2027, included Oklahoma in his top 10 schools.

NEWS: Five-Star Safety Honor Fa’alave-Johnson is down to 10 Schools, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’1 190 S from San Diego, CA is ranked as the No. 1 Safety in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals Industry)



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/N6ctbucywt pic.twitter.com/MAripPdZx8 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 16, 2025

Fa’alave-Johnson was a two-way star for Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego in 2025. He rushed for 1,532 yards and 23 touchdowns on offense while recording 40 tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble while playing safety.

Oklahoma offered Fa’alave-Johnson on April 12. The other nine schools that are included in his top 10 are Texas, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Alabama, Miami, Notre Dame, Penn State, USC and Oregon.