Former Oklahoma Stars Look to Solidify NFL Playoff Spots in Week 17

Only two weeks remain in the 2025 NFL regular season.

While most of the playoff berths have been clinched in the NFC and AFC, there are still spots up for grabs. Teams that have already clinched playoff spots can also change their current seedings with wins or losses in their final two games.

Here are some former Oklahoma players to watch in Week 17:

Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Oklahoma great Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have slumped in the second half of the regular season.

Tampa Bay started the year 6-2 but has gone 1-6 in its last seven contests. The Buccaneers now trail the Carolina Panthers by one game in the NFC South race after they won the division in Mayfield’s first two seasons as their starting quarterback.

As for Mayfield, he has thrown 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in the last seven games after compiling 13 touchdowns and only one interception in the first eight games.

The Bucs will battle the Panthers in their regular-season finale next week after facing the Miami Dolphins this week. As long as they beat the Dolphins, they will stay alive in the NFC South race, as Tampa Bay has a better record against division opponents than Carolina.

Mayfield led OU to a 33-6 record during his three years as the Sooners’ starting signal caller and won the Heisman Trophy in 2017.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman (12) and linebacker Trenton Simpson (32) during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Former OU running back Rhamondre Stevenson has been a reliable role player for the surging New England Patriots.

Stevenson has rushed for 425 yards and four touchdowns in 2025 despite taking a smaller snap count than rookie TreVeyon Henderson. He scored the game-winning touchdown in last week’s 28-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Read More Oklahoma Sooners

Five Wide Receivers That Oklahoma Can Target in the Transfer Portal

Oklahoma's Freshman O-Line Trio Echoes Past Foundations for 2026 Rise

Dear Santa: Here's What Oklahoma Really Needs for Christmas

The Patriots (12-3) hold a one-game lead over the 11-4 Buffalo Bills in the AFC East, meaning they control their own destiny. New England will battle the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins — two squads already eliminated from playoff contention — in their final two regular-season games. The Patriots and Bills have both already clinched playoff spots.

Stevenson played two seasons at OU after starting his college career at the junior college level. He rushed for 1,180 yards and 13 touchdowns in 19 games for the Sooners.

Tony Jefferson, DB, Los Angeles Chargers

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Tony Jefferson (23) intercepts a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson (2) in overtime at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Safety Tony Jefferson has played for five teams since entering the NFL in 2013. Despite his journeyman status, Jefferson has continued to be productive as a veteran defensive back.

Jefferson has logged 45 total tackles, 29 solo tackles and a career-high seven pass deflections for the Los Angeles Chargers this year. He also had the game-winning interception in the Chargers’ 22-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 8.

Jefferson has played in 11 games this year and started six. Los Angeles is still in the race for the AFC West title. The Chargers, competing for the division crown with the Denver Broncos, have already clinched a playoff berth.

Los Angeles (11-4) must beat the Houston Texans on Saturday to stay alive in the AFC West race, as the Broncos improved to 13-3 on Thursday. The Chargers and Broncos are set to square off in Week 18 in what could be a winner-takes-all game; Los Angeles would have the tiebreaker if both teams finish with the same record.

Jefferson spent three seasons in Norman, finishing his college career with 258 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and eight interceptions.

Broncos Win on Christmas Day

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) throws a pass as he is hit by Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) and Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The aforementioned Broncos — with former Sooners Nik Bonitto and Marvin Mims Jr. — earned a narrow, 20-13 win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day.

Bonitto, a fourth-year edge rusher, finished the game with only one solo tackle and a pass deflection. He entered Thursday’s contest with 29 solo tackles and 12.5 sacks, but he was fairly ineffective against the Chiefs.

Mims, a wide receiver and return specialist, caught three passes for 10 yards and returned only one punt for eight yards.

If the Chargers win on Saturday, next week’s game between Los Angeles and Denver will be for the division title. This will be the first season since 2015 that the Chiefs didn’t win the AFC West.