Five Wide Receivers That Oklahoma Can Target in the Transfer Portal
Oklahoma will return a handful of key weapons at wide receiver next year.
Transfer Isaiah Sategna led the Sooners in receiving in 2025 with 965 yards and eight touchdowns. OU will also bring back Jer’Michael Carter, Javonnie Gibson, Jacob Jordan, Zion Kearney and Ivan Carreon, barring any unforeseen entries into the NFL Draft or the transfer portal.
The Sooners, though, will lose Deion Burks and Keontez Lewis, as both of them are out of eligibility.
Here are five wideouts that OU can target to bolster the receiver room:
Jayce Brown, Kansas State
The transfer portal doesn’t officially open until Jan. 2, so there will be plenty of other strong wideouts in there by the time that the window officially opens.
For now, Kansas State receiver Jayce Brown is the No. 1 wideout who has announced his transfer intentions, per On3.
Brown was Kansas State’s leading receiver in 2025 with 712 yards and five touchdowns. His impressive 2025 season followed up a 2024 campaign in which he registered 823 yards and five touchdowns.
At 6-0 and 179 pounds, Brown’s size isn’t particularly impressive. But his track-like speed makes him a weapon that can help the Sooners as they deal with life after Burks.
On3 reported that Texas A&M is a team to watch for Brown. Given the wideout’s proven production, Oklahoma should also make a strong push for him. Having another speedster to complement Sategna would make OU’s offense hard to stop down the field.
Marquis Johnson, Missouri
Marquis Johnson — who spent the last three seasons at Mizzou — is another guy the Sooners can pursue for speed on the exterior.
A native of Dickinson, TX, Johnson was a track and field star in high school, and he showed flashes of his speed while playing for the Tigers. His best season came in 2023, when Johnson finished with 383 yards and three touchdowns as Mizzou’s No. 3 receiver behind Luther Burden III and Theo Wease Jr.
As a Texas product, it’s likely that Johnson will want to stay in the SEC. While he might not become the star that Sategna was in 2025, Johnson could be another speedy depth piece.
Tre’ Brown III, Old Dominion
Old Dominion receiver Tre’ Brown III is currently the No. 47 player who has announced his transfer intentions, per On3.
The 6-2, 180-pound wideout ended 2025 with 762 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 20.1 yards per reception, which was the sixth-best mark nationally.
Brown hails from Savannah, GA, meaning he could opt to transfer to one of the more southeast members of the Southeastern Conference.
But he also has Tornado Alley ties: Brown starred at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas before transferring to Old Dominion.
Malachi Coleman, Minnesota
Malachi Coleman has yet to live up to the lofty expectations that he entered college with.
Coleman was a consensus 4-star and top-100 prospect in the Class of 2023 and originally committed to Nebraska. He played two seasons with the Cornhuskers before spending 2025 with Minnesota.
In three years of college football, Coleman has caught only 13 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown, and now he is searching for his next school.
What makes Coleman intriguing is his size. At 6-4 and 210 pounds, Coleman could be another big weapon in OU’s arsenal.
Maybe he’s too much of a red flag, given his minimal production. But he could be a high-risk, high-reward project for OU wide receivers coach Emmett Jones and company.
Cam Coleman, Auburn
Cam Coleman — who gave OU fits in 2025 — is the only player on this list that hasn’t announced his intentions to transfer.
But considering the Tigers will have a new coach in 2026 and they are fresh off a dismal, 5-7 season, he could be headed for the emergency exit.
While playing for Auburn’s middling offense, Coleman logged 708 yards and five touchdowns on 56 catches in 2026. Against Oklahoma, he caught three passes for 88 yards and a touchdown.
At 6-3 and 201 pounds, Coleman would almost certainly become the No. 1 receiver in the portal if he entered. With how dominant he was against OU’s secondary, the Sooners should have a first-hand view of how valuable Coleman would be in Norman.
