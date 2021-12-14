Former Oklahoma TE Austin Stogner Announces New Landing Spot

The junior will reunite with former Sooners assistant Shane Beamer with the Gamecocks.

A former Sooner finds their new home.

After entering the transfer portal shortly after the conclusion of the regular season, junior tight end Austin Stogner announced on Monday night that he would heading to the SEC and joining the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The move seems like a slam dunk for Stogner in that it reunites him with his former position coach in Shane Beamer.

Beamer left Oklahoma at the conclusion of the 2020 season to take over his own program in Columbia, SC, and now gets to bring a familiar face on board with him.

Once a very highly-touted prospect, Stogner had flashes in his time in Norman but never quite blossomed into the dominant force fans were hoping for.

Injuries certainly didn’t help things in 2020, with 2021 being a mostly underwhelming season as well.

He caught just 14 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns on the year, making it seem like a change of scenery and a fresh start might being something needed for a player that has obvious talent and upside.

When Stogner makes the move, he will get to catch passes from someone he is very familiar with in Spencer Rattler.

Rattler announced his intention to transfer to South Carolina at nearly the exact same moment Stogner did on Monday night.