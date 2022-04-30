Skip to main content

Former Oklahoma TE Grant Calcaterra Drafted by Philadelphia Eagles

Calcaterra retired from football following the 2019 season with Oklahoma, but returned to the game in 2021 with SMU.

An incredible comeback story continues.

Former Oklahoma tight end Grant Calcaterra, who retired from football following the 2019 season before returning to the sport in 2021 with SMU, was selected No. 198 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Draft on Saturday.

In three seasons with the Sooners from 2017-2019, Calcaterra caught 41 passes for 637 yards and nine touchdowns.

His third campaign in Norman, however, was cut short to just five games after suffering a season-ending injury.

Calcaterra then stepped away from the game in 2020, but chose to come back for the 2021 season transferring to SMU.

With the Mustangs, he was very productive catching 38 passes for 465 yards and four touchdowns.

His efforts earned him an invite to both the NFL Scouting Combine as well as the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Now, after his career was seemingly over, he gets a shot at the next level with the Eagles.

Also worth noting is that Philadelphia’s incumbent starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts, was the signal-caller with OU in Calcaterra’s final season in Norman in 2019. 

