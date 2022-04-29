Former Oklahoma WR Marquise Brown Traded to Arizona Cardinals

Brown will join his former teammate and former OU quarterback Kyler Murray.

A pair of former Oklahoma stars are being reunited at the next level.

A bombshell NFL trade has come down Thursday evening as former Sooners wide receiver Marquise Brown has been dealt from the Baltimore Ravens to the Arizona Cardinals, joining former teammate and OU quarterback Kyler Murray.

The trade, which comes in the midst of the first round of the NFL Draft, sees the Cardinals sending significant draft compensation back to the Ravens in return for Brown.

Brown’s third NFL season last year was the most productive of his young career, as he went for over 1,000 yards receiving on 91 receptions with six touchdowns.

Together at Oklahoma, Murray and Brown were one of the top quarterback-receiver duos in the country and in recent college football history.

In their lone season together with Murray as the starting quarterback in 2018, Brown caught 75 passes for 1,318 yards and ten touchdowns.

Upon news of the trade, both former Sooners took to Twitter to express their excitement to be back together again.

Brown now joins a receiving corps in Arizona that already includes star wideouts such as DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green, among others.