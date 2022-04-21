Former Sooners Looking Forward to Oklahoma Spring Game Homecoming

Many Sooner greats are looking forward to returning to Norman this weekend for the annual spring game.

The 2021-22 Oklahoma team, players and coaches, will look a lot different than any Sooners team from recent memory. After an offseason of change, there will be unfamiliar faces all over the field.

Even though new head coach Brent Venables spent 13 years with the Sooners, a lot has changed since he left. With all the unfamiliarity surrounding the program, it’s clear that the current staff wants to get back to the program’s old ways. Starting with the spring game, it seems like former players spending off time in Norman will be the new norm.

Venables stressed the importance of having Sooner legends in the building often multiple times throughout his Tuesday press conference.

"I’m really excited about seeing all of the former players," Venables said. "There’s going to be a tremendous showing from them. That makes this place really special. There’s nowhere in college football that has the consistent alumni presence of the University of Oklahoma."

He noted that by learning from former players, the privilege to play at Oklahoma can be better understood.

On the flip side, former players are ecstatic about the future of the program and the opportunity to be involved once again. Many former OU players had lost connection with the program, including WR Kenny Stills who voiced his concern on Twitter.

The current staff is clearly trying to rekindle all past relationships now, as Stills later tweeted he got in contact with OU and was even able to talk on the phone with Venables himself. That welcoming environment is one that will bring a lot of players home Saturday, including Stills.

"This is uncommon, what we’re about to see here this weekend," said Venables. "A few guys were in there this morning, Tom Wort and Lane Johnson got to speak to the team, woke up extra early and got a chance to wake the boys up with some encouraging words. That was really cool for me. And this weekend is going to be filled with that."

A massive list that's still growing, full of former greats, is a welcoming sign for a new coaching staff trying to restore tradition. Countless Sooners from years past have tweeted that they’ll be in attendance at this Saturday’s spring game. The coaching staff has stressed the importance weekend event in many ways, one being a way for current and former players to bond.

Leaders on the team like quarterback Dillon Gabriel echoed the coaching staff’s excitement to have former players in the building often. The team as a whole is eager to interact and learn from Sooners of the past.

"The biggest thing when they come back is man, it’s a privilege to play here," Gabriel said. "Just having guys come back, those are guys you watch and continue to look up to. That’s why I’m super excited for the spring game and being able to meet a bunch of guys who played here that love this place so much. I can just see the passion they have for here. And Sooner Nation, how much passion they have for this football team. It’s special for sure."



The current players aren't the only beneficiaries, though. The chance to return to Norman has many former players feeling excited too.

A common hashtag among these ex-Sooner posts is #SoonersForLife. That echoes exactly what newly added corner Kani Walker said Tuesday on his reasoning for choosing Oklahoma. The new coaching staff wants to build a place where past players have a home forever.

"Unfortunately, many of them can’t play for us," Venables joked. "But it’ll be a great, great day for us."