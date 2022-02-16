Former UCF QB Mckenzie Milton Dumps on Oklahoma, Nebraska and the whole 'Midwest'

The QB who watched his coach return to Nebraska and preceded the Sooners' Dillon Gabriel in Orlando said "no one is jumping out of their seat" to live in Norman or Lincoln.

Mckenzie Milton, who preceded Oklahoma’s new quarterback at Central Florida, offered some less-than-flattering opinions Wednesday about Norman, OK.

Appearing on fm 96.9 The Game — the radio home for UCF football — the former UCF quarterback was engaged in a discussion about a new NIL collective for UCF athletes, dubbed “Mission Control,” when he and co-host Mike Bianchi took the discussion in a different direction.

“When you have great fan experiences, great experiences on campus, and it’s lucrative, that’s the best recruiting pitch possible,” Milton said. “Would you rather be in Orlando, Florida, or somewhere in the Midwest? It’s kind of a no-brainer.”

Bianchi responded, “Go ahead and say Lincoln, Nebraska. I dare you.”

To which Milton replied, “What about Norman, Oklahoma?”

Milton was the Knights’ quarterback before suffering a major knee injury in the 2018 season finale. He was replaced as the starter in 2019 by Dillon Gabriel — who’s now the starting quarterback at OU.

As for Lincoln, that’s where Milton’s old coach, Scott Frost, went when he left UCF for his alma mater, Nebraska.

Milton added to the original tweet, posting more thoughts of his own on his comments.

“Not shade y’all, it’s fact,” he wrote. “There’s a reason Orlando is the fastest growing city in comparison to these other places. I’m sorry, but the only recruiting pitch (that) these blue bloods have is the they are just that. No one is jumping out of their seat to move move Lincoln or Norman.”

Milton remained at UCF but didn’t play for two years after his knee injury, then reemerged last year as a transfer at Florida State, where he played in six games and passed for 775 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions.