Four Oklahoma Players Named to All-SEC Football Teams
In Oklahoma’s first season competing in the Southeastern Conference, four Sooners earned All-SEC football honors.
Senior linebacker Danny Stutsman was the lone OU player named to the All-SEC First Team, as the conference released its postseason awards on Tuesday. Junior defensive lineman R Mason Thomas was a Second Team honoree, while defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. and long snapper Ben Anderson made the Third Team.
Stustman, a Butkus Award finalist, capped off his final season in Norman with 12 starts. He logged 109 total tackles in 2024 and finished his time at OU with 376 career tackles, ninth-most all time in program history.
Stutsman has not announced whether or not he will play in the Armed Forces Bowl against Navy on Dec. 27.
Thomas broke out in 2024 after injuries cratered his previous two seasons.
The defensive lineman finished the year with 9.0 sacks, which was fourth in the SEC and 22nd nationally. Thomas also forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles, one of which he returned for a touchdown against LSU on Nov. 30.
At 6-foot-2 and 243 pounds, Thomas has size and production that could score him a high grade by NFL scouts. But the junior hasn’t announced whether he will play another year in Norman or forego his last season to play in the NFL.
Before 2024, Thomas had logged just 1.5 sacks in his first two seasons at OU.
Bowman started all 12 regular-season games for the Sooners at safety, logging three pass breakups, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, one defensive touchdown and 54 tackles. The senior is fourth all time in OU history in interception yards at 251.
Like Stutsman, Bowman hasn’t announced his status for the Armed Forces Bowl.
Anderson, a redshirt sophomore, started every game at long snapper for the Sooners in 2024, like he did in 2023. He was part of a kicking unit that converted on 20 of 21 extra-point attempts and 17 of 21 field-goal attempts.
He was named a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award, given to college football’s best long snapper. Anderson also notched three tackles on punt coverage this season.
SEC coaches voted on these selections, and they were not permitted to vote for players on their own teams.
Oklahoma finished its first season in the SEC 6-6 (2-6 conference). They placed tied for 13th in the conference standings and are one of 13 teams from the SEC that will be playing in a bowl game.
The Sooners’ bowl game is their final contest of 2024. Their selection to the Armed Forces Bowl extended the Sooners’ bowl streak to 26 years, which is the second-longest in college football behind Georgia.