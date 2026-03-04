Texas A&M Returns to Oklahoma for the First Time in 15 Years

Sooners On SI will break down Oklahoma's 2026 schedule, opponent by opponent, for a series dubbed "Know Your Foe." You can look forward to an opponent breakdown each day. Catch up by checking out the preview of the Ole Miss Rebels.

Nebraska, Texas A&M, Colorado and Missouri shattered the college football world when they left the Big 12 Conference in 2011-12.

Now, after 15 years of recruiting battles and plenty of back-and-forth chatter, the Aggies will return to Owen Field—the site of some of their program's worst days—to face the Sooners as conference foes.

Texas A&M has improved its stock since joining the SEC. Where once they were a Big 12 afterthought behind behemoths Oklahoma and Texas from 2000 and on, the Aggies have earned top recruiting classes, broken their perpetual 8-4 ceiling a few times and taken down conference giants.

How will the Sooners fare against the Aggies? But first, some history.

Past Battles

Oklahoma Sooners running back Adrian Peterson carries the during the 1st quarter against the Texas A&M. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

While OU and A&M last met as conference opponents in 2011, the two programs met in the 2013 Cotton Bowl following the 2012 season. Heisman winner Johnny Manziel carved up the Sooner defense, winning 41-13

Prior that, the series has belonged to Oklahoma dating back to when the two schools first met in 1903—in 31 games, OU has won 19.

In Norman, the Sooners fare even better. OU has won 13 of the 14 contests played in Norman, the lone loss coming in 1997. From 1999, Oklahoma won seven straight against A&M on Owen Field, which includes a 77-0 destruction of the Aggies in 2003.

A&M has only beaten OU in a regular-season game twice (2002 and 2011).

Returning Starters

Aggies cornerback Dezz Ricks celebrates after Miami Hurricanes miss a field goal. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Third-year corner Dezz Ricks opted to stay put in college one more year. That's good for the Aggies as Ricks allowed catches on only 40% of targets in 2025, per ESPN Research. At 6-1, 190, Ricks has the frame to win plenty of battles in the SEC.

Quarterback retention year-to-year is perhaps the singular most important factor for success. Marcel Reed will again lead the Aggie offense in 2026 after throwing for 3169 yards, 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions—he also rushed for six scores and nearly 500 yards.

One of his favorite targets also returns in wide receiver Mario Craver. The third-year player exploded last season to the tune of 1285 yard and seven touchdowns. His 207 yards receiving against Notre Dame helped lead A&M ultimately to a playoff berth.

New Faces

Alabama's Isaiah Horton makes a reception as Oklahoma's Eli Bowen defends in the second half of the College Football Playoff game. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sooners were frustrated by Alabama pass catcher Isaiah Horton in the December College Football Playoff match. Now, they'll have to deal with him in Aggie maroon. Horton hauled in 511 yards and eight touchdowns this past season.

Linebacker duo Anto Saka from Northwestern and Ray Coney from Tulsa hope to fill the void of departing NFL talents. Coney's star has steadily risen since starting off at East Tennessee State.

Wilkin Formby, a massive 6-7, 324-pound tackle, provides depth and versatility for the Aggies' offensive line. He split time at guard and tackle during his time at Alabama.

Key Departures

Aggies head coach Mike Elko hugs wide receiver KC Concepcion prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Perhaps the biggest signing of last season's transfer portal cycles was NC State pass catcher K.C. Concepcion. His big-play ability shone in his one year in College Station. His 919 yards receiving and nine touchdowns (with an extra one, rushing) helped evolve the Aggie passing attack.

Cashius Howell was a defensive menace in 2025, racking up 11.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss.

Last year, A&M sent four offensive linemen to the NFL Draft. This season may see three or four more drafted, led by Chase Bisontis, an offensive tackle.

Schedule Placement

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables celebrates with quarterback John Mateer. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A&M serves as Oklahoma's final home game of the season. With a home-slate including UTEP, New Mexico, Kentucky, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, OU should feel good about their record on Owen Field heading into this game.

After this, Oklahoma heads to Columbia to try and right some wrongs of the 2024 disaster.

For the Aggies, OU rests in the middle of a brutal three-game stretch. The week before, A&M hosts Tennessee and then will play their annual rivalry game against Texas the week after Norman. Needless to say, the Sooners got the better end of this schedule comparison.