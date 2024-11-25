All Sooners

Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman a Butkus Award FInalist

The Sooners' senior linebacker is among the nation's leaders in tackles and was one of five finalists named for this year's trophy.

John E. Hoover

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) is tackled by Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman.
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) is tackled by Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman. / William Purnell-Imagn Images
Danny Stutsman returned to Oklahoma for his senior year for moments like this.

Two days after finishing his playing days at OU with a stunning Senior Night upset of No. 7 Alabama, Stutsman was named one of five finalists for the Butkus Award.

The Butkus Award is given annually to the top linebacker in college football and is named after college and pro linebacker legend Dick Butkus.

OU’s heritage with the award is deep and wide. Brian Bosworth received the inaugural Butkus Award in 1985, then repeated as the winner in 1986 — and remains the only two-time winner. In 2001, Rocky Calmus took home the Butkus, and Teddy Lehman won it in 2003.

Stutsman is a finalist alongside Clemson’s Barrett Carter, Mississippi’s Chris Paul, UCLA’s Carson Schwesinger and Georgia’s Jalon Walker. Among the finalists, only Schwesinger (109) has more total tackles this season than Stutsman.

Stutsman has two games left in his college career, starting with this weekend's trip to Baton Rouge to take on LSU. Stutsman's 2024 tackles tally stands at 100, his third straight year over 100 tackles. Stutsman currently ranks in the top 15 nationally in total tackles. He's also moved up to ninth place in OU history in career tackles. He also has 7.5 tackles for loss this season.

The winner of the 2024 Butkus Award winner will be announced on Dec. 10, and the ceremony is planned for Feb. 1 at the University of Illinois, where Butkus became a household name prior to his Hall of Fame NFL career with the Chicago Bears.

The 51-person Butkus Award selection committee comprised or coaches, scouts and journalists aides the selection process emphasizing qualities that defined Dick Butkus' career: toughness on-field leadership, competitiveness, football character and linebacking skills. The Award is increasingly focused on recognizing linebackers who consistently play off the ball on their feet.

JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

