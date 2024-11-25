Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman a Butkus Award FInalist
Danny Stutsman returned to Oklahoma for his senior year for moments like this.
Two days after finishing his playing days at OU with a stunning Senior Night upset of No. 7 Alabama, Stutsman was named one of five finalists for the Butkus Award.
The Butkus Award is given annually to the top linebacker in college football and is named after college and pro linebacker legend Dick Butkus.
OU’s heritage with the award is deep and wide. Brian Bosworth received the inaugural Butkus Award in 1985, then repeated as the winner in 1986 — and remains the only two-time winner. In 2001, Rocky Calmus took home the Butkus, and Teddy Lehman won it in 2003.
Stutsman is a finalist alongside Clemson’s Barrett Carter, Mississippi’s Chris Paul, UCLA’s Carson Schwesinger and Georgia’s Jalon Walker. Among the finalists, only Schwesinger (109) has more total tackles this season than Stutsman.
Stutsman has two games left in his college career, starting with this weekend's trip to Baton Rouge to take on LSU. Stutsman's 2024 tackles tally stands at 100, his third straight year over 100 tackles. Stutsman currently ranks in the top 15 nationally in total tackles. He's also moved up to ninth place in OU history in career tackles. He also has 7.5 tackles for loss this season.
The winner of the 2024 Butkus Award winner will be announced on Dec. 10, and the ceremony is planned for Feb. 1 at the University of Illinois, where Butkus became a household name prior to his Hall of Fame NFL career with the Chicago Bears.
The 51-person Butkus Award selection committee comprised or coaches, scouts and journalists aides the selection process emphasizing qualities that defined Dick Butkus' career: toughness on-field leadership, competitiveness, football character and linebacking skills. The Award is increasingly focused on recognizing linebackers who consistently play off the ball on their feet.