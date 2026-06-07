Four Players Primed for Bigger Roles in Year Two at Oklahoma
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Oklahoma’s freshman class impressed on both sides of the ball in 2025.
Cornerback Courtland Guillory starred across from Eli Bowen, giving Sooners fans back-to-back Freshman All-Americans to cheer on at corner, and offensive linemen Michael Fasusi and Ryan Fodje and running back Tory Blaylock helped John Mateer and the offense.
Expectations are high again for Guillory, Fasusi, Fodje and Blaylock in 2026, but there are opportunities for their classmates to step into larger roles in Year 2.
Here are four second-year players who could factor heavily into Oklahoma’s rotations this fall.
Safety Omarion Robinson
Peyton Bowen and Michael Boganowski are ready to start on the backend of Brent Venables’ defense, but safeties coach Brandon Hall will turn to underclassmen to provide the depth required to roll through an SEC schedule.
Omarion Robinson got a taste of life with the Sooners last year, but he admitted this spring that he wasn’t truly ready to be a major contributor as a true freshman.
But another offseason has helped him develop physically and he has deepened his understanding of the defense.
Robinson is ready to play his part in the rotation, following the development path that Boganowski and Jaydan Hardy both walked the previous two years with Hall.
Defensive Tackle Trent Wilson
From the moment he stepped on campus in Norman, defensive tackle Trent Wilson has meant business.
The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder was stuck behind Gracen Halton, Damonic Williams, David Stone, Jayden Jackson and Markus Strong in Todd Bates’ rotation a year ago, but graduation and the transfer portal have given Wilson a golden opportunity.
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Halton and Williams moved on to the next level and Strong transferred to Clemson, leaving Wilson and teammate Nigel Smith II as two of the guys the Sooners will lean heavily on in 2026.
Both Stone and Jackson missed spring practice, ensuring that Wilson got all of the developmental snaps necessary to take a leap this fall.
Wide Receivers Manny Choice and Elijah Thomas
There was little rotation at receiver a year ago, but that hasn’t stifled the excitement the Sooners have for Elijah Thomas and Manny Choice.
Both earned roles on special teams, showing the coaching staff trusted the freshman duo to prepare and play a role every Saturday, even if they weren’t catching passes from John Mateer.
General manager Jim Nagy worked with Venables and receivers coach Emmett Jones to put more talent around Mateer over the winter.
OU added All-ACC Third Teamer Trell Harris from Virginia and Texas receiver Parker Livingstone, but Thomas’ ceiling is as high as any on the Oklahoma offense.
He flashed his natural abilities throughout fall camp last year, and if his understanding of the offense grows, he’ll be able to make his case for more playing time on the field this fall.
Choice saw last year as an opportunity to help his teammates by becoming one of OU’s best scout team players, an experience he believes will translate into more success in his second year with the Sooners.
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Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK.Follow _RyanChapman