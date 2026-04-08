Omarion Robinson's Development is Crucial for Oklahoma's Secondary

NORMAN — Oklahoma needs a lot of growth at safety through the spring and the fall.

Peyton Bowen returns after finally enjoying a healthy season, and the results spoke for themselves.

As a junior, Bowen totaled 47 total tackles, including one tackle for loss, two interceptions and seven pass breakups, including a key play to seal the Sooners’ road victory over Alabama.

He lost a pair of trusted teammates over the offseason, however.

Robert Spears-Jennings is now focused on hearing his name called at this month’s NFL Draft, and Jaydan Hardy transferred away over the offseason after earning a small role in OU’s rotation a year ago.

Michael Boganowski, fresh off totaling 31 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack, is primed to take on a larger role next to Bowen, but safeties coach Brandon Hall has to bring along young pieces behind Bowen and Boganowski.

That opens the door for Omarion Robinson.

The 5-foot-11 product of Little Rock dipped his toes into the SEC waters a year ago, totaling three tackles in nine appearances, but the 2025 season was about growth.

“Looking back to last year… I wasn’t ready to play mentally,” Robinson said candidly on Tuesday. “Physically, I was there, but this year I’m more comfortable with everything, so I can play faster, more comfortably.”

Robinson has been given room to grow throughout the spring.

He’s been able to get a lot of snaps throughout the Sooners’ first seven practices of the spring, moments that coach Brent Venables has enjoyed watching.

"Omarion's done a nice job. He's had a good camp and he's learning a lot,” Venables said.

Robinson got a taste of SEC football on special teams, and his teammates are expecting him to use those experiences as a springboard into the 2026 season.

“He had to go through that growing pain in his freshman year,” Bowen said. “We know he’s going to be a big-time player, that’s why we tried to get him back so much, to get him to come back. He made that choice, and I know it’s going to work out for him, no matter what.”

Now that Robinson knows what is expected of him every day in practice, he knows the areas he needs to take more seriously to get on the field this fall.

“The end of last season, I got in the playbook, like, ‘OK, so this year I’m going to be one of the guys,’ so let’s start taking it seriously now,” Robinson said. “Like, in the winter, I’m already in my head like, ‘Yeah, I got this now,’ like I just started getting the playbook, so before we even got on the field, I knew what I was doing.”

Oklahoma safety Omarion Robinson works through a drill at one of the Sooners' spring practices. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Robinson feels like he’s been able to play faster thanks to his greater understanding of Venables’ scheme, and that’s allowed him to turn around and help teach the freshmen the playbook.

“It’s hard, but once you get it down and put it in categories, it will slow down for you,” Robinson said.

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If necessary, Reggie Powers and Jeremiah Newcombe can help out at safety, but Robinson is confident in the work he’s put in so far this offseason.

“We’ve got new people in different positions, but when everybody gets everything down, we’re going to be the same defense, but even better,” Robinson said.