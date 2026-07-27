Seven Reasons Oklahoma Will Outperform Preseason Expectations

SEC Media Days concluded last week with the annual release of the media’s preseason poll.

Despite Oklahoma having 10 representatives on the Preseason All-SEC teams, which ranked third in the league, the Sooners landed at seventh in the preseason poll in the logjam of teams trailing Georgia and Texas.

OU was picked to finish 10th last year, yet Brent Venables guided the team to a 6-2 finish in conference play and back to the College Football Playoff.

Here are seven reasons why Oklahoma will again outperform the preseason poll.

1. Key Pieces Return to DL

Oklahoma defensive tackle David Stone battles through drills during a practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Sooners lost key defensive pieces up front. Edge rusher R Mason Thomas is hoping to make an impact with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Gracen Halton and Damonic Williams will also represent significant losses.

But that just means there are more snaps to be had for defensive tackles David Stone and Jayden Jackson up the middle, and Taylor Wein is back to build on his breakout season.

Wein also has high expectations for fellow defensive ends Adepoju Adebawore and Danny Okoye, and OU landed UTSA transfer Kenny Ozowalu over the offseason, meaning opposing quarterbacks will still dread suiting up against Oklahoma’s defensive line.

2. The Secondary Will Be Even Better

Oklahoma corner Courtland Guillory starred for Brent Venables' defense as a true freshman in 2025. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robert Spears-Jennings is gone, but returns three playmakers in the secondary.

Peyton Bowen is now the seasoned veteran at safety, and his brother Eli Bowen and sophomore Courtland Guillory are ready for another challenge at cornerback.



Guillory burst onto the scene as a true freshman, holding his own in the SEC while gaining valuable experience that should make him even better in Year 2.

Eli Bowen entered last year banged up, but he was able to work his way back into the lineup and build on his own outstanding true freshman campaign.

Now, that trio returns along with Michael Boganowski, who is primed to turn his rotational experience into a starting role in 2026.

3. The O-Line is Growing Up

Oklahoma returns Michael Fasusi (56) and Eddy Pierre-Louis (55) to its offensive line in 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma closed the year starting a trio of freshmen, and the Sooners retained those starts up front.

Michael Fasusi and Ryan Fodje are back and Eddy Pierre-Louis was picked to represent the Sooners at SEC Media Days, a sign of his maturation.

OU also has Heath Ozaeta back to battle on the interior, and the Sooners have a pair of veterans in center Jake Maukkula and transfer right tackle E’Marion Harris to round out the group.

Improvements on the ground have been the main goal for OU’s offense, and returning SEC starts with older and stronger pieces up front should yield positive results.

4. The Deland McCullough Bump

Oklahoma hired Deland McCullough to take over as running backs coach after DeMarco Murray took the same job with the Kansas City Chiefs. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Former running backs coach DeMarco Murray brought plenty of talent to his position group, but the Sooners are looking for their first 1,000-yard rusher since Eric Gray.

New running backs coach Deland McCullough has a proven track record of recruiting and development, and he’s led running back rooms that have had multiple contributors as well as units with one feature back.

Xavier Robinson has been excellent in SEC play when healthy. Last year’s leading rusher, Tory Blaylock, is back, and true freshman Jonathan Hatton Jr. looks ready to roll from Day 1.

With a proven running back coach in hand, McCullough should be able to get the best out of a unit that has struggled for consistency the past few years.

5. John Mateer Limits Turnovers

Quarterback John Mateer is preparing for his second year as the starter at Oklahoma. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Plenty of focus has been placed on John Mateer’s mechanics this offseason, and rightly so.

But Mateer made questionable decisions with the football before he sustained the thumb injury against Auburn — an area he must improve in 2026.

The greater emphasis placed on the run game should help Mateer.

Whether injured or healthy, it felt like the entire offense rested on Mateer’s shoulder last year. Delegating some of that pressure should help Mateer.

An effective rushing attack can also soften the back end of opposing defenses, too, allowing Mateer to take shots downfield with less attention paid to him by opposing linebackers and safeties.

Mateer limited his turnovers during OU’s November run, but keeping the turnovers down while also allowing him to take his shots is the formula for a more explosive offense in 2026.

6. Trell Harris Fits in Perfectly

Oklahoma added receiver Trell Harris after he enjoyed an outstanding year at Virginia. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Third-team All-ACC selection Trell Harris should be able to help Mateer out.

Isaiah Sategna thrived last year, but OU struggled to get Sategna and Deion Burks going at the same time.

The hope is Harris will better complement Sategna, giving Mateer a pair of game-breakers in the passing game to help the offense become that much more dangerous.

7. The Schedule Takes Its Toll on Others

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables talks with Jon Sumrall ahead of a contest between the Sooners and Tulane. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nobody envies Oklahoma’s schedule.

The Sooners open SEC play against Georgia and Texas, the teams picked atop the preseason poll, while Ole Miss and Texas A&M will both travel to Norman later in the year.

On paper, the schedule is a nightmare.

But just as Oklahoma can outperform preseason expectations, teams can fall off, too.

Trinidad Chambliss can lead Ole Miss back to the CFP, or the Rebels could struggle without Lane Kiffin.

As much optimism as Jon Sumrall has brought to Florida, the Gators could basically be in a ditch by the time OU heads to The Swamp late in the year.

Nobody is swapping schedules with the Sooners, but the grind of the SEC could see Oklahoma catch teams at the right time, just as OU’s 2024 campaign was also derailed by piling injuries.

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