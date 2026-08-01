Four Questions for Oklahoma's Defense Entering Fall Camp

The Sooners are days away from opening fall camp, as the 2026 season is nearly a month away.

Much of the attention this offseason has been placed on the offense — specifically Oklahoma’s run game — but Brent Venables’ defense still has a few things to iron out before taking on Michigan, Georgia and Texas in the first five games.

Here are four questions OU hopes to solve in fall camp.

How much depth will emerge at safety?

Oklahoma safety Michael Boganowski attempts to break up a pass against South Carolina. Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peyton Bowen is back to lead Brandon Hall’s safeties, and the Sooners have full confidence in Michael Boganowski’s ability to step into Robert Spears-Jennings’ shoes.

The questions come behind that duo.

Sophomore Omarion Robinson was productive during spring practice, and he feels better prepared to work into the rotation, but the loss of Jaydan Hardy last offseason means the Sooners will have to turn to unproven pieces to provide depth beyond Bowen, Boganowski and Robinson.

Freshman Niko Jandreau got run during the spring, but he could face similar challenges that Robinson had to deal with as a true freshman.

Thankfully, a little movement could make things look much more comfortable on the depth chart.

Reggie Powers III and Jeremiah Newcombe both could bump back to the secondary if needed, especially if the return of Owen Heinecke shifts some of the plans at linebacker, as both Powers and Newcombe have experience working at cheetah.

How will OU manage its linebacker rotation?

Oklahoma added linebacker Cole Sullivan (18) from Michigan over the offseason. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Heinecke’s return was a boost for the defense.

Not only did it mean that the Sooners returned both of their leading tacklers — Heinecke and Kip Lewis — but it opens up more possibilities.

Michigan transfer Cole Sullivan could just rotate with Lewis and Heinecke to keep the trio fresh, or Venables could opt to put all three on the field at once with Sullivan playing outside linebacker.

Powers will still factor into the mix, even if he’s not a pure linebacker, as he split time with Kendal Daniels at cheetah in 2025.

Then there’s the question of a guy like James Nesta.

With Heinecke unable to participate this spring and Lewis not needing to take a bunch of reps during the spring, Nesta was able to get plenty of run as he looks to get on the field as a redshirt sophomore.

In years past, Venables has had no qualms with pulling established stars off the field for a drive or two to keep the entire unit fresh, but OU will have to lean on unproven depth if it wants to deploy a large rotation in 2026.

Which pieces will emerge to bolster the pass rush?

Oklahoma defensive end Adepoju Adebawore helps to make a tackle in the Sooners' win over LSU. Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive end Taylor Wein enters the season with big expectations after a breakout season a year ago.

Wein himself believes that both Adepoju Adebawore and Danny Okoye are ready to thrive in larger roles this year with R Mason Thomas now in the NFL, but Miguel Chavis will want to give other chances to some of the younger members of his defensive ends room.

Will true freshman Jake Kreul be able to earn snaps in the rotation? And is this the year that Wyatt Gilmore works his way onto the field?

Fall camp will represent a big opportunity for Kreul, Gilmore and others to prove that they should be a factor early in 2026.

How big will the defensive tackle rotation actually be?

Oklahoma defensive tackle Nigel Smith II (6) makes a tackle during the Sooners' 2026 Spring Game. Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David Stone and Jayden Jackson will lead the way up the middle, a reality that will make defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and OU fans both excited.

But after losing Gracen Halton and Damonic Williams to graduation and Markus Strong to the portal, attention was placed on Nigel Smith II, Trent Wilson and transfer Bishop Thomas to build the depth back this spring.

That trio again drew praise from Venables at SEC Media Days in Tampa, but it remains to be seen if they’ll earn enough trust to rotate in the biggest moments, or if there will be a large jump in snaps for Stone and Jackson while the second wave develops throughout the season.

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