Fresh Faces: Transfer WR Keontez Lewis Following Cousin's Footsteps at Oklahoma
After four seasons at three different schools, Keontez Lewis finally feels like he’s home in Norman.
Lewis, a wide receiver who transferred to Oklahoma from Southern Illinois in December, is one of several wideouts that the Sooners picked up during the offseason.
He’s following the footsteps of his cousin, cornerback C.J. Coldon, who transferred to OU from Wyoming in 2022 and received Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors.
Seeing Coldon’s success after transferring to Oklahoma, it was an easy decision for Lewis when he entered the portal.
“(I was) looking for an offense that I would fit in for my last year,” Lewis said. “Looking for a school with great coaches. Family atmosphere, stuff like that. That’s what Oklahoma stood out to me as. It was kind of a no-brainer for me.”
Originally from East St. Louis, IL, Lewis was a consensus 3-star prospect in high school. He chose to sign with UCLA, where he played in 11 games in 2021 but transferred out after only one season.
Lewis then spent his next two years at Wisconsin. The wideout logged 20 catches for 313 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore in 2022 before playing in just one game and redshirting in 2023.
Lewis went down to the NCAA Division I FCS level in 2024, playing at Southern Illinois. He was a star for the Salukis, finishing the year with 934 total yards (790 receiving on 49 catches, 121 rushing), and six total touchdowns.
After a strong season at SIU, Lewis decided to move back up to the Power Four level. And after watching his cousin thrive in Norman, Lewis wanted to also don the Crimson and Cream.
“When he was playing here, watching the big rivalry games, that’s what you dream of as a kid,” Lewis said. “When you get the opportunity, it’s kind of a no-brainer.”
Lewis hopes to bring Oklahoma’s aerial attack back to what it once was.
The Sooners finished No. 119 in passing offense in 2024, averaging 175.8 passing yards per game. Tight end Bauer Sharp, who recently transferred to LSU, led Oklahoma with 324 receiving yards.
But OU’s offense looks much different than it did a year ago.
Lewis is one of several transfer wideouts, along with Javonnie Gibson (Arkansas-Pine Bluff), Josiah Martin (California) and Isaiah Sategna (Arkansas). Gibson is coming off a broken leg he suffered in spring practice.
The Sooners also added offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and quarterback John Mateer, both of whom came to Norman from Washington State, to beef up the offensive production.
In only a few months in Norman, Lewis believes Oklahoma is on the trajectory to bring back the offensive efficiency it had when players like Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and CeeDee Lamb were playing for the Sooners.
“I’ve seen the team grow together,” Lewis said. “Coach Arbuckle’s great. Him and John, John knows the offense like the back of his hand. Arbuckle, he lets you know what he needs to do. The offense is really straightforward, and he’ll let you grasp that.”
Lewis’ season at Southern Illinois was his best one yet. And the wideout believes spring ball in Norman will allow him to be an even better player in the fall.
“Just going out there and playing my best ball,” Lewis said. “I just look at it as an opportunity to re-showcase what I can do. I’m fast, I can run routes, do it all. I want to use the opportunity to show what I can do in this offense.”