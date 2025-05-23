Report: Oklahoma Lands Another Transfer Portal QB
Oklahoma’s remake of the quarterback room would appear complete.
According to a report, the Sooners have added yet another transfer portal QB to the equation.
OUInsider’s Parker Thune reported Thursday night that Norman product Gavin Frakes will join the OU roster after previously suiting up for New Mexico State and Virginia.
He joins presumed starter John Mateer, who transferred from Washington State, plus backup and part-time 2024 starter Michael Hawkins, reserve Whitt Newbauer and true freshman Jett Niu.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Frakes will have two years of eligibility remaining when he gets back to Norman.
Frakes starred at Norman North, where he became a starter as a senior in 2021. He passed for 2,207 yards and 24 touchdowns and rushed for 785 yards and eight TDs as a senior and was the 6A-1 District 2 Co-Offensive Player of the Year.
He chose to play for Jerry Kill at NMSU over offers from Houston Christian, Penn, Princeton and Yale.
As a true freshman in 2022, he played in 11 games for the Aggies and made five starts. Frakes finished the season with 736 yards passing with four touchdowns. He also rushed for 143 yards and two scores.
Frakes did not play in any games in 2023 and transferred to Virginia after the season but did not play for the Cavaliers and former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott in 2024 and entered the transfer portal again on April 21.