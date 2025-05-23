All Sooners

Report: Oklahoma Lands Another Transfer Portal QB

The Sooners will reportedly add Norman native and New Mexico State transfer quarterback Gavin Frakes to their quarterback room in 2025.

John E. Hoover

New Mexico State quarterback Gavin Frakes
New Mexico State quarterback Gavin Frakes / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Oklahoma’s remake of the quarterback room would appear complete.

According to a report, the Sooners have added yet another transfer portal QB to the equation.

OUInsider’s Parker Thune reported Thursday night that Norman product Gavin Frakes will join the OU roster after previously suiting up for New Mexico State and Virginia.

He joins presumed starter John Mateer, who transferred from Washington State, plus backup and part-time 2024 starter Michael Hawkins, reserve Whitt Newbauer and true freshman Jett Niu.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Frakes will have two years of eligibility remaining when he gets back to Norman.

Frakes starred at Norman North, where he became a starter as a senior in 2021. He passed for 2,207 yards and 24 touchdowns and rushed for 785 yards and eight TDs as a senior and was the 6A-1 District 2 Co-Offensive Player of the Year. 

He chose to play for Jerry Kill at NMSU over offers from Houston Christian, Penn, Princeton and Yale.

As a true freshman in 2022, he played in 11 games for the Aggies and made five starts. Frakes finished the season with 736 yards passing with four touchdowns. He also rushed for 143 yards and two scores.

Frakes did not play in any games in 2023 and transferred to Virginia after the season but did not play for the Cavaliers and former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott in 2024 and entered the transfer portal again on April 21.

John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

